Logo
Fortnite

SypherPK reveals major flaws with Fortnite’s ‘secret’ February 5 update

Published: 7/Feb/2021 15:39

by Connor Bennett
SypherPK at Catty Corner in Fortnite
SypherPK/Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5 SypherPK

Fortnite content creator SypherPK has highlighted a few major issues with the recent February 5th update, with the performance mode changes putting some players at a disadvantage. 

Epic Games’ Fortnite battle royale became the most popular game around thanks to the devs’ constant updates, which helped make the game feel fresh every few weeks. 

In recent seasons, those updates have become few and far between. The devs have still been rolling them out, but the short seasons of Fortnite Chapter 1 have been replaced by longer dry spells in Fortnite Chapter 2. 

The updates are, of course, designed to make the game better and add new content, but sometimes they bring issues. 

Epic Games
The recent Fortnite update gave the Mandalorian an LTM of his own.

In the smaller February 5 maintenance patch, Epic made changes to the Performance Mode setting that helps players on lower-end devices keep their FPS running smoothly in tricky situations.

However, as players like SypherPK have noted, it’s turned some walls into a blocky mess, and players cant see through them. “The visual block that it applies makes it kind of impossible to use in a pro competitive setting, and most of these players would rather not play on mobile graphics,” Sypher said. 

Additionally, Sypher noted that the change to the gold bar payout in competitive is “having a huge impact.” Epic upped the rewards for completing quests and bounties, and it’s allowing players to use Exotic weapons more in arena and competitive play, which wasn’t the case before. 

Upon complaints from players, the devs have noted that the change is an intended one. However, that has only prompted further backlash. 

“Box fighting will legit be impossible,” said one player, while others added “revert performance mode,” and “rather have less fps than not see my builds.”

In the past, Epic have shown that they’re willing to make changes when the community demands it – who can ever forget the Infinity Blade drama. However, striking a balance with performance mode might be a little trickier. We’ll have to wait and see.

Fortnite

Ninja vows not to play Fortnite again after getting stream sniped

Published: 7/Feb/2021 7:26 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 9:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ninja quits fortnite
Epic Games / Twitch: Ninja

Share

Ninja

Ninja has vowed never to play or stream Fortnite again after he was allegedly stream sniped by a player who targeted and killed him four games in a row.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins will always be remembered for his rise to fame during Fortnite’s peak. At one point, his name was synonymous with the game, and it was all he played. But all good things must come to an end, and like any gamer, he got bored and moved on.

Now, he plays everything from League of Legends to Valorant, the latter of which he plays competitively. It had been a while since he dabbled in Fortnite, but he made an exciting return in a recent stream.

However, the nostalgia and good times didn’t last long. After constant encounters with stream snipers, he vowed to never play the game again.

Ninja explains why better parenting can help online toxicity
YouTube: Ninja
Ninja has moved on to other games, but he’ll always be remembered for his iconic Fortnite phase.

“It’s the same kids, bro. Get out of my game. Get away from me,” he said. “You’re not proving anything by going into a f**king game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f**king killing them.”

“This game is so f**king stupid, bro,” he added. “Like, the community, these little kids, it’s just so dumb. It really is. It’s not fun. It’s just not. And the thing is, these f**king clout-chasing losers, they have no idea. All they’re doing is just harming the game because I’m gonna f**king play it. I’m not gonna stream it.”

“But good for you, man,” he said. “Get your f**king clip [and] send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore. I come back, and I still almost kill all of you idiots. You guys grind this game 12 hours a day… and I still almost down you with zero practice competitively.”

The relevant part of the video happens between 3:08 and 4:25.

Ninja has been criticized for accusing people of stream sniping in the past. His accusations even resulted in some people getting them banned.

However, it seems like he was telling the truth in this instance since the same player targeted him four games in a row.

But regardless of whether people believe him or not, Ninja has vowed never to play the game again. It’s been a long time since it was his main game, but if he follows through with his claims, his presence will be sorely missed.