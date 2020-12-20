SypherPK reveals 3 new “pay-to-win” skins for easy kills in Fortnite

In his latest video, SypherPK shows Fortnite players how to use three “pay-to-win” skins to camouflage themselves and get some easy kills. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book, but it still works.

SypherPK always finds the latest tips and tricks in Fortnite, and he’s at it again in his latest video. He figured out a way to use three skins to blend into his surroundings and catch his enemies off guard.

It’s a simple trick that anyone can do, and it’s effective. The only catch, however, is that you’ll need all of the skins, as well as some accompanying emotes to make them work better. A little patience won’t hurt, either.

Fortnite Lt. Evergreen Skin

The first “pay-to-win” skin is Fortnite Lt. Evergreen. Don’t let its seemingly innocent appearance fool you. SypherPK shows that it can be deadly when used to blend into your surroundings.

However, to make the most out of it, you’ll need to find the right spot, which is in Salty Towers. First, you’ll want to beeline for the blue house on the outer side. Look for loot either inside the roof or beneath the nearby Holiday Tree.

Then, once you’ve got everything you need, position yourself underneath the Holiday Tree and use the ‘Light Up’ emote behind the trunk. If done correctly, you’ll blend in like a chameleon and be able to pounce on unsuspecting victims who pass on by.

If you want to make it more effective, you can leave one or two chests underneath as bait to lure opponents in. You can also hide in various bushes around the map covered in Christmas decorations. The results are hilarious.

Crackshot Skin

The second “pay-to-win” skin is Crackshot. It works similarly by blending into some of the scenery around Lazy Lake. However, to make the trick work, you’ll also need the Prickly Pose emote.

First, land at the house that has two Crackshot statues in the front yard. Grab some loot and eliminate anyone who is an immediate threat. Then, break one of the statues, stand in its spot, and use the Prickly Pose emote.

Read more: SypherPK reveals the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5

It’s not perfect since it leaves you feeling vulnerable, and players with a keen eye will be able to scope you out. However, you’ll be surprised at how many run past, totally oblivious of their surroundings.

Mystique

The third and final skin is technically Snowmando, but since it’s not released yet, you’ll need to do a little workaround. First, you’ll need the Mystique skin, and the accompanying Shapeshifter emote, which lets you transform into other skins.

Then, find and kill Snowmando in the bottom right area of the map and use the Shapeshifter emote to transform into him. Don’t forget to hold a Small Shield Potion to make it look more authentic.

Read more: SypherPK reveals the 3 worst things about Fortnite Season 5

After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and trick others into thinking you’re the NPC. If you don’t act suspicious, it’ll work like a charm, and you’ll be able to secure some easy eliminations.

We don’t condone using any of these strategies in a competitive environment, and Epic is likely to patch some of them out once the Winter update brushes over.

However, for the meantime, it can be fun to pull off in casuals. Just be mindful of other players trying to do the same thing.