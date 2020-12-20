Logo
SypherPK reveals 3 new “pay-to-win” skins for easy kills in Fortnite

Published: 20/Dec/2020 5:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Pay-To-Win Skins
SypherPK / Epic Games

SypherPK

In his latest video, SypherPK shows Fortnite players how to use three “pay-to-win” skins to camouflage themselves and get some easy kills. It’s one of the oldest tricks in the book, but it still works.

SypherPK always finds the latest tips and tricks in Fortnite, and he’s at it again in his latest video. He figured out a way to use three skins to blend into his surroundings and catch his enemies off guard.

It’s a simple trick that anyone can do, and it’s effective. The only catch, however, is that you’ll need all of the skins, as well as some accompanying emotes to make them work better. A little patience won’t hurt, either.

SypherPK Fortnite Pay-To-Win Skins
SypherPK
Fortnite players can always trust SypherPK to have the latest and greatest tips and tricks.

Fortnite Lt. Evergreen Skin

The first “pay-to-win” skin is Fortnite Lt. Evergreen. Don’t let its seemingly innocent appearance fool you. SypherPK shows that it can be deadly when used to blend into your surroundings. 

However, to make the most out of it, you’ll need to find the right spot, which is in Salty Towers. First, you’ll want to beeline for the blue house on the outer side. Look for loot either inside the roof or beneath the nearby Holiday Tree.

Then, once you’ve got everything you need, position yourself underneath the Holiday Tree and use the ‘Light Up’ emote behind the trunk. If done correctly, you’ll blend in like a chameleon and be able to pounce on unsuspecting victims who pass on by.

If you want to make it more effective, you can leave one or two chests underneath as bait to lure opponents in. You can also hide in various bushes around the map covered in Christmas decorations. The results are hilarious.

SypherPK Fortnite Pay-To-Win Skins
Epic Games
Lt. Evergreen is an Epic skin that was added back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

Crackshot Skin

The second “pay-to-win” skin is Crackshot. It works similarly by blending into some of the scenery around Lazy Lake. However, to make the trick work, you’ll also need the Prickly Pose emote.

First, land at the house that has two Crackshot statues in the front yard. Grab some loot and eliminate anyone who is an immediate threat. Then, break one of the statues, stand in its spot, and use the Prickly Pose emote.

It’s not perfect since it leaves you feeling vulnerable, and players with a keen eye will be able to scope you out. However, you’ll be surprised at how many run past, totally oblivious of their surroundings.

SypherPK Fortnite Pay-To-Win Skins
Epic Games
Crackshot is a Legendary Fortnite skin that was released in 2017.

Mystique

The third and final skin is technically Snowmando, but since it’s not released yet, you’ll need to do a little workaround. First, you’ll need the Mystique skin, and the accompanying Shapeshifter emote, which lets you transform into other skins.

Then, find and kill Snowmando in the bottom right area of the map and use the Shapeshifter emote to transform into him. Don’t forget to hold a Small Shield Potion to make it look more authentic.

After that, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and trick others into thinking you’re the NPC. If you don’t act suspicious, it’ll work like a charm, and you’ll be able to secure some easy eliminations.

We don’t condone using any of these strategies in a competitive environment, and Epic is likely to patch some of them out once the Winter update brushes over.

However, for the meantime, it can be fun to pull off in casuals. Just be mindful of other players trying to do the same thing.

Fortnite leak hints at Marvel Portal POI for new superhero skins

Published: 19/Dec/2020 15:59

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite character looking at walking dead portal
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite data miners have revealed that a new Marvel Portal POI will be added in-game for the release of leaked Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins.

After it was revealed that Epic Games and Marvel had partnered for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, the season was packed with new superhero skins, locations, and the highly-anticipated “Nexus War” event with Galactus.

However, although there was plenty of fresh content added in the last season, Fortnite leakers have revealed that there are still some more Marvel-themed surprises on the way.

marvel characters in fortnite
Epic Games
More Marvel heroes are expected to arrive in Fortnite Season 5.

It was previously leaked that more Marvel characters, such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel, will be released as character skins for players in Season 5.

But, without the use of Thor’s Bifrost to travel to the Fortnite island, it has been shared that these characters will arrive through a “Marvel Portal” which will spawn from The Zero Point, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

HYPEX released an audio file of this new in-game portal and explained that it is likely to “appear soon” as a point-of-interest somewhere on the map.

This will not be the first portal to appear on the Fortnite map, as one can already be found near Salty Towers for the release of the Walking Dead’s Michonne and Daryl Dixon skins in the Item Shop.

While it is unclear exactly how much these skins will cost, if the Walking Dead characters are anything to go by, they should be released for around 1800 V-bucks each.

The new Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins will likely be released with some other cosmetics such as Back Blings and Pickaxes to go with their outfits.

Another superhero, The Green Arrow, has also been leaked to arrive in-game, but as he is part of the DC Comics universe, it is possible that we could see another portal added for DC’s characters as well.