SypherPK reveals the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

SypherPK is often the first to find the latest tips and tricks in Fortnite, and in his latest video, he revealed what he thinks is the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite players have different tastes and preferences when it comes to landing spots. Some want to hot drop into chaos right out of the gate. Others want to land somewhere safe.

Fortunately, Fortnite Season 5 has many different landing spots, including Salty Towers, Dirty Docks, and the classic Retail Row. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but the most important thing is that there’s a place for everyone.

Still, players often discuss which places they think are objectively better than others. It usually comes down to things like how many chests are in the area or the loot quality. However, Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan believes there’s one place that rules them all.

SypherPK sends his character hurling towards the Zero Point in the middle of the map. But instead of landing nearby, he goes inside. “When you go into the Zero Point, this happens,” he said. His character vanished, and the screen turned into a blue wormhole.

“This is actually the first time I’ve ever been through the Zero Point,” he added. “You get 50 shield, and you get thrown down here.” The extra shield is a handy boost to start off with, but that’s not all. There are still some treasure chests to plunder.

The Zero Point sent him floating down into the barren wasteland below. It has large jagged rocks, purple crystals, and some decent loot. “Underneath, ladies and gentlemen, there’s three chests… and a bunch of extra loot,” he said.

“And let’s say, for example, you didn’t get any shields for that, you can just come right up here after this, and there is always gonna be a Slurp Truck here,” he said. He walked over a dune and towards a van down by the river. “And there’s more loot around the way.”

It’s not really a secret since it’s right in the middle of the map. Plus, the center has always been a hot spot, which will probably put some players off.

Still, SypherPK is adamant that it’s the best spot to land in Fortnite Season 5, and he’s made a pretty good case for it.