SypherPK reveals the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

SypherPK reveals the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 13/Dec/2020 6:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK is often the first to find the latest tips and tricks in Fortnite, and in his latest video, he revealed what he thinks is the best landing spot in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite players have different tastes and preferences when it comes to landing spots. Some want to hot drop into chaos right out of the gate. Others want to land somewhere safe.

Fortunately, Fortnite Season 5 has many different landing spots, including Salty Towers, Dirty Docks, and the classic Retail Row. They all have their strengths and weaknesses, but the most important thing is that there’s a place for everyone. 

Still, players often discuss which places they think are objectively better than others. It usually comes down to things like how many chests are in the area or the loot quality. However, Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan believes there’s one place that rules them all.

SypherPK thinks the Zero Point is the best place to land in Fortnite Season 5.

SypherPK sends his character hurling towards the Zero Point in the middle of the map. But instead of landing nearby, he goes inside. “When you go into the Zero Point, this happens,” he said. His character vanished, and the screen turned into a blue wormhole. 

“This is actually the first time I’ve ever been through the Zero Point,” he added. “You get 50 shield, and you get thrown down here.” The extra shield is a handy boost to start off with, but that’s not all. There are still some treasure chests to plunder.

The Zero Point sent him floating down into the barren wasteland below. It has large jagged rocks, purple crystals, and some decent loot. “Underneath, ladies and gentlemen, there’s three chests… and a bunch of extra loot,” he said.

“And let’s say, for example, you didn’t get any shields for that, you can just come right up here after this, and there is always gonna be a Slurp Truck here,” he said. He walked over a dune and towards a van down by the river. “And there’s more loot around the way.”

It’s not really a secret since it’s right in the middle of the map. Plus, the center has always been a hot spot, which will probably put some players off.

Still, SypherPK is adamant that it’s the best spot to land in Fortnite Season 5, and he’s made a pretty good case for it.

Ali-A has a crazy theory about Fortnite Season 5, but he might be right

Published: 13/Dec/2020 4:56

by Andrew Amos
Ali-A

Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has heard every Fortnite fan theory in the book, but there’s one he truly believes in. The YouTube star believes everything old is new again, and everything in the Fortnite universe is somehow “linked together” ⁠— pointing towards Season 5 as the prime example.

Fortnite players have always theorized about what parts of the game relate to another. It’s part of the parcel when Epic developed a deep enough story and lore behind the game that fans want to dig into.

While this often means smaller things ⁠— a POI with a reference to a character, or some special interactions ⁠— Ali-A believes it’s something much bigger. He believes that everything is interconnected, from the Fortnite world to the real world, and Epic are the puppet-masters.

“Worlds Collide. If you’ve been playing Fortnite for long enough, you’ll recognize that slogan from Chapter 1 Season 5, and guess what? It’s happening again right now,” the YouTube star claimed.

“We refer to the loop as the infinite looping of playing battle royale games over and over. The storm comes in, someone wins, the storm goes out again, and it repeats. That’s not the only thing looping though…as the Fortnite chapters are looping themselves too.”

He used the two latest Chapter 2 seasons ⁠— four and five ⁠— to prove his point.

“In Chapter 1 Season 4, with all the fake superheroes that were on-set filming in the Fortnite world, and then jump forward to Chapter 2 Season 4, real superheroes in the form of the Marvel world entered the map,” he said.

“The entire theme of Chapter 1 Season 5 was worlds colliding, viking ships appearing on the Fortnite map, Durrr Burger disappearing from the Fortnite world and going to the real world, and here we are again in this season with so many worlds colliding.”

He also claimed that the zero point ‘existed’ somewhere in real life. With all the crossovers Epic are putting on between in-game events and real world occurrences, someone high up is calling the shots.

“Some people have been sending me videos from Egypt of Fortnite battle busses in real life, actually on the streets. We know that when Agent Jonesy jumped through the zero point, he lost his backpack, and I have it ⁠— it was literally sent to me,” he added.

“Anything and everything in the Fortnite world has a reason and has a purpose ⁠— it is all linked together.”

It’s not just the real world, but other game universes too.

This theory has a bit of momentum behind it. Epic certainly has managed to create numerous events to help promote Fortnite, and the real world is a part of their medium.

The chapters looping back on themselves also makes sense ⁠— and it could make the rest of Chapter 2 even more exciting.