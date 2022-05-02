Shroud argues popular Fortnite Zero Build Mode is no better than standard playlists

Although he still prefers Fortnite Zero Build Mode because it’s easier to play, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek argued that it’s no better than standard playlists, which goes against the grain.

Just when it looked like Fortnite was dwindling in its twilight years, Epic Games breathed some life back into it by permanently adding a new mode that completely removes the game’s trademark feature, building.

It’s been a smash hit among streamers, and its popularity has even spawned a series of Twitch Rivals events with some of the biggest names in the scene.

Despite that, though, shroud still thinks the standard mode is better.

“I don’t think Fortnite Zero Build Mode is better than the regular mode,” he said.

It’s a stark contrast to what other streamers have claimed in recent weeks, including DrDisrespect, Ninja, and SypherPK, who all spoke favorably of it.

However, that’s not to say he doesn’t enjoy it. In fact, he admitted that he still prefers it over the regular mode because of the simple fact that it’s easier. “It’s easier for me to play, so I don’t care!” shroud laughed.

Shroud didn’t elaborate further. However, the crux of his view is likely based on the fact that building is what made Fortnite unique. Without it, it’s simply another battle-royale game like Apex Legends and Warzone.

Either way, Fortnite Zero Build Mode has essentially become the ‘main mode’ for a wide range of players now, and its popularity is growing by the minute. So, it seems like Epic Games struck gold when they decided to add it.