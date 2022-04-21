What is ‘mantling’ in Fortnite & how do you do it?

Damaging an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling is a weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but how do you do that? And what even is ‘mantling’? Let’s find out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 introduced loads of features to the popular battle royale, with a big focus on the Zero Build mode and fresh ways to get around including sprinting and a driveable Armored Battle Bus.

Another big new addition was mantling, which made navigating the island a lot easier when building was temporarily removed. This movement ability is still around now, but not everyone knows about it.

What does ‘mantling’ mean in Fortnite?

Mantling is a new parkour-style maneuver that players can pull off in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, where your character grabs onto a ledge or the roof of a building and pulls themselves up.

Before mantling was introduced in Fortnite, the only way to get to these high-up locations would be to either build a ramp or enter the building and look for stairs to climb up to the next floor.

How to mantle in Fortnite

To mantle in Fortnite, you simply need to jump towards a ledge and keep the jump button held down. You should then pull yourself up onto the building, cliff, or vehicle that you’ve jumped towards.

Of course, the ledge that you’re aiming for should be within a reachable height – which is usually about one story up on a building. It also helps to sprint before mantling as you’ll cover more distance when jumping.

How to damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling

One of the Week 5 Seasonal Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 requires you to ‘damage an opponent within 10 seconds of mantling’ which can be quite difficult, especially with the 10-second time limit.

The best approach is to land at a busy POI near the Battle Bus path so you’re guaranteed to see lots of other players, quickly grab an SMG or Assault Rifle, then keep on mantling until you spot an opponent.

Now you know what mantling is in Fortnite, check out some of our other guides below:

