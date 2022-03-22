Ninja, Tfue, NickEh30 demand permanent no building mode in Fortnite amid Season 2 praise

After diving into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Ninja, NickEh30, and Tfue were among many who called on Epic Games to make the ‘no building’ changes permanent, claiming it’s the most fun they’ve had in years.

Building has always been an essential feature in Fortnite. It’s part of what makes the battle royale game unique from anything else on the market.

However, players have long been asking Epic Games to add a no building mode for a while now, and they finally obliged.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 kicked off with building temporarily disabled. Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Nick ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony were among many who have already been enjoying it so much, they’re calling for Epic Games to make it permanent.

Advertisement

Ninja returned to Fortnite to check out the changes on March 21. After streaming it for around nine hours and producing some memorable moments along the way, he concluded it was the most fun he’s had on the game in a long time.

“Fortnite with no building [is the] most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in years,” he said. It’s a sentiment that Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar shared too, after playing alongside him in a squad for several hours on stream.

Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 22, 2022

They weren’t the only ones either. After playing Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 for more than 12 hours, NickEh30 also agreed. “I never thought I’d say this, [but] Fortnite no building [is better than Fortnite with] building,” he said.

Advertisement

“Without building, end-games feel so strategic!”the popular streamer added. “Positioning, awareness, rotations are so important now. Remember when you got your first win? That’s what winning feels like now since it’s a different obstacle to overcome!”

For that reason, he urged Epic Games to make it permanent. “Fortnite needs to make no building a permanent mode,” he said. The tweet has been liked almost 40,000 times, suggesting the community is on board, too.

Fortnite needs to make no building a permanent mode. — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) March 21, 2022

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is also backing the idea of a long-term fixture too. “Fortnite without building should be a permanent thing,” he said. Dr Disrespected even replied to Tfue, admitting it was “fun” — which is something he never thought he’d say about Epic’s battle royale.

Advertisement

So, all in all, Fortnite’s no building changes have been well-received far and wide. From former pros to many of the biggest social media icons, it appears to be a smash hit across the board.

It’s even gotten some iconic streamers back into the game for a moment. But, we’ll have to wait and see whether it becomes permanent over the coming weeks.