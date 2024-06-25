Fortnite Reload’s “best thing” has nothing to do with the mode itself

Fortnite’s OG Reload mode has returned tons of classic features in the popular throwback mode, to the point where players are more focused on reliving the glory days than playing the game.

With 34 unvaulted weapons originating from many of the OG seasons and a smaller map filled with everybody’s old favorite POI locations, it’s no surprise Reload is more popular than every other mode combined.

However, aside from the classic gameplay and the map itself receiving flurries of praise, many have highlighted that the best part of Reload is the nostalgic experiences that have naturally spawned.

One of which has been the iconic conga lines with opposing players during matches, and this Reload player may have been a part of the best one yet.

They revealed several screenshots from their match to show off several friendly players in unison, many of which were rocking old skins that have been vaulted for years.

“This is the stuff I wanna get back to,” a player said, as more chimed in: “love when this happens, just chill people doing goofy stuff.”

“Never seen something like that for sure in a public lobby. All the remaining 28 players joined I was flabbergasted!” The OP responded.

Meanwhile, OG Fortnite creator SquatingDog posted him landing at Chapter 1’s Retail Row and performing an emote to trigger the massive fish in front of the shop to start dancing. “For real this is the best thing they brought back with Fortnite Reload,” they claimed.

“I absolutely forgot about this! Thanks, I wish Fortnite had more of these funny easter eggs these days,” one player replied.

“Only true OGs. Every time we see this fish we do the same thing to see if they still activate when we do this,” another said, as one added: “This was one of the first things I went to check on when landing Retail.”

Fortnite’s fast-paced Reload mode launched on June 22 as part of the 30.20 update, although Epic has not officially confirmed if the mode is permanent despite the positive reception.