Ninja snaps at “brain-rot children” bugging him about Fortnite build mode

Ninja has had it with “brain-rot children” nagging him to play in build mode in Fortnite. In a fiery rant, the 33-year-old streamer made it clear he’s done with the mode and won’t listen to the demands of “five-year-olds.”

Ninja, who skyrocketed to fame in 2017 for his Fortnite skills,. He was a build-mode prodigy, wowing fans with his quick edits and intricate structures.

When Ninja began streaming Fortnite, he was a spry 26-year-old. Today, he’s 33, a veteran of the streaming wars, and isn’t one to shy away from how he really feels about topics.

Article continues after ad

In a streaming clip shared on his official YouTube channel, Ninja didn’t mince words about why he flat-out refuses to play build mode in Fortnite any longer.

“It’s astonishing that children – because that’s who they are – are trying to gaslight me into thinking I should play builds,” Ninja slammed, “I’m 33 years old. I want 40 ping maximum. I’m never going to play builds again.”

Article continues after ad

Ninja’s rant delved deep into his disdain for build mode and the “kids” who harass him about it. “No one cares now,” he spat. “Building used to get b*tches. It doesn’t anymore, bro.”

Article continues after ad

He didn’t stop there. Ninja lambasted parents for raising what he termed “brain-rot children” who heckle him online. “I’ll yell at their parents for raising a freaking brain-rot child,” he fumed. “I’m playing for a different generation now.”

In the end, Ninja’s message was loud and clear: He’s moved on from build mode, and expects his fans to as well. The “kids” might not like it, but as far as Ninja is concerned, they can crank 90s by themselves while he sticks to Zero Build mode.