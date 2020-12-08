Secret Fortnite trick reveals a new use for the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

A ton of new content was added with Fortnite’s Season 5 update, and one of the new weapons has a surprising trick up its sleeve as players have only just uncovered a secret with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.

If you haven’t yet dropped into the latest Season in Fortnite, you’re missing out on some powerful new goodies. There’s plenty of firepower to get your hands on and even more on the horizon.

One of these new weapons is the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. A deadly addition to the game’s arsenal, it comes in both Legendary and Epic rarity, packing a punch at either tier. While it can quickly knock down nearby foes, it also has a secret trick that’s only just been discovered.

Rather than targeting enemies and playing for eliminations, it can help in more passive moments as well. Here’s what you need to know about the secret trick.

Thanks to an engine overhaul earlier in the year, Fortnite is capable of a lot more than you might think. Obviously, we’ve seen major events take over the map, but on a smaller scale, there are some subtle interactions that you might not think possible at first glance.

For instance, with the new Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, its fiery slugs can actually ignite nearby campfires. Instead of using every shot to take down opposing players, this secret tactic might just keep you alive until the endgame.

One quick shot and the campfire will be roaring and healing you right up. Whether you’re playing solo or in the mix with a larger squad, everyone can benefit from this niche trick.

It may not seem like the most unbelievable advantage, but it’s just one more bonus of the already strong weapon. Keep this in the back of your mind when one appears in the wild and it could just be the reason you win your next match.

This surprising interaction isn’t exclusive to just this weapon either. It turns out that Firefly Jars can also start up fires nearby and Chug Splashes can put out any flames as well.

It’s clear that Epic is more than willing to provide these little interactions for features in Fortnite. So be on the lookout for a bunch more that we may not know about yet.