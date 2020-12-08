Logo
Secret Fortnite trick reveals a new use for the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Published: 8/Dec/2020 5:14

by Brad Norton
A ton of new content was added with Fortnite’s Season 5 update, and one of the new weapons has a surprising trick up its sleeve as players have only just uncovered a secret with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.

If you haven’t yet dropped into the latest Season in Fortnite, you’re missing out on some powerful new goodies. There’s plenty of firepower to get your hands on and even more on the horizon.

One of these new weapons is the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. A deadly addition to the game’s arsenal, it comes in both Legendary and Epic rarity, packing a punch at either tier. While it can quickly knock down nearby foes, it also has a secret trick that’s only just been discovered.

Rather than targeting enemies and playing for eliminations, it can help in more passive moments as well. Here’s what you need to know about the secret trick.

Fun fact/Tip: Dragon’s Breath Shotgun can light a campfire on fire from FortNiteBR

Thanks to an engine overhaul earlier in the year, Fortnite is capable of a lot more than you might think. Obviously, we’ve seen major events take over the map, but on a smaller scale, there are some subtle interactions that you might not think possible at first glance.

For instance, with the new Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, its fiery slugs can actually ignite nearby campfires. Instead of using every shot to take down opposing players, this secret tactic might just keep you alive until the endgame.

One quick shot and the campfire will be roaring and healing you right up. Whether you’re playing solo or in the mix with a larger squad, everyone can benefit from this niche trick.

It may not seem like the most unbelievable advantage, but it’s just one more bonus of the already strong weapon. Keep this in the back of your mind when one appears in the wild and it could just be the reason you win your next match.

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun (center) is one of the more versatile guns in the game thanks to this neat trick.

This surprising interaction isn’t exclusive to just this weapon either. It turns out that Firefly Jars can also start up fires nearby and Chug Splashes can put out any flames as well.

It’s clear that Epic is more than willing to provide these little interactions for features in Fortnite. So be on the lookout for a bunch more that we may not know about yet.

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.