Unreleased Fortnite Exotic weapons list leaks with Western Shotgun

Now that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in the hands of players around the world, dataminers and leakers are finding a number of different unreleased weapons in the game files.

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here. The new hunter-themed season has added features to the game, new sections of the map, vaulted/unvaulted multiple weapons, and even weapons. Overall, the Season’s been received relatively well by the community.

Of course, however, the initial update is not all that Epic has planned. Thanks to some leaks, we now know some of the weapons that might come to the game over time, and although not all of them will be added, it’s still an interesting insight into the Epic’s developing process.

The news comes the way of Fortnite leaker FortTroy over on Twitter. According to him, code strings have been found relating to a number of different weapons, including new SMGs, Assault Rifles, and even a new launcher and sniper. Surprisingly, there a lot of weapons referenced in-game right now that haven’t been released.

All unreleased Exotic weapons in the files HopRockDualies

SMG_Frozen

SMG_RunGun

Assault_BigMoney

Assault_Brrrrst

Launcher_DrunkenQuad

Sniper_DragonBreath these might be scrapped or be for the future. — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 7, 2020

Some of the names listed above are pretty hilarious, but they don’t give much of a hint as to what they could do. The only exception to this is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Season 5 introduced a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, so if there’s a sniper variant of that in the works, that would certainly be interesting.

In addition, FortTroy also pointed out another a string for another weapon found in-game called “Shotgun_Western_Athena”. The leaker speculates that this is one of the weapons seen in the Battle Pass trailer for the game, which was held by the character Mancake, although this has not been confirmed.

''Shotgun_Western_Athena'' Found references to a Western Shotgun, rare and epic rarities. the shotgun that we saw in the battlepass trailer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/B7VPoLBjS8 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 7, 2020

Again, it’s worth reminding folks that some or all of these weapons could have been scrapped and will never see the light of day. That being said, you never know with these types of leaks.

Here's hoping that we learn more about these weapons in the future and that players are able to get their hands on some of them.