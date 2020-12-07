Logo
Unreleased Fortnite Exotic weapons list leaks with Western Shotgun

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:37

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Now that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in the hands of players around the world, dataminers and leakers are finding a number of different unreleased weapons in the game files.

Fortnite Season 5 is finally here. The new hunter-themed season has added features to the game, new sections of the map, vaulted/unvaulted multiple weapons, and even weapons. Overall, the Season’s been received relatively well by the community.

Of course, however, the initial update is not all that Epic has planned. Thanks to some leaks, we now know some of the weapons that might come to the game over time, and although not all of them will be added, it’s still an interesting insight into the Epic’s developing process.

The news comes the way of Fortnite leaker FortTroy over on Twitter. According to him, code strings have been found relating to a number of different weapons, including new SMGs, Assault Rifles, and even a new launcher and sniper. Surprisingly, there a lot of weapons referenced in-game right now that haven’t been released.

Some of the names listed above are pretty hilarious, but they don’t give much of a hint as to what they could do. The only exception to this is the Dragon’s Breath Sniper. Season 5 introduced a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, so if there’s a sniper variant of that in the works, that would certainly be interesting.

In addition, FortTroy also pointed out another a string for another weapon found in-game called “Shotgun_Western_Athena”. The leaker speculates that this is one of the weapons seen in the Battle Pass trailer for the game, which was held by the character Mancake, although this has not been confirmed.

Again, it’s worth reminding folks that some or all of these weapons could have been scrapped and will never see the light of day. That being said, you never know with these types of leaks.

Here’s hoping that we learn more about these weapons in the future and that players are able to get their hands on some of them. Keep it locked to Dexerto to find out more info when it becomes available.

xQc rages at “dumb” Fortnite stream snipers

Published: 7/Dec/2020 13:38

by Jacob Hale
xQc on Fortnite stream snipers season 5
Epic Games/Twitch: xQc

In classic Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fashion, the popular Twitch streamer called out stream snipers after being repeatedly hunted down during a Fortnite stream.

Stream snipers have been the bane of the existence of content creators everywhere for a long time now. The act, which sees viewers land on streamers as they watch to ruin their games, became super popular during the huge wave of popularity Fortnite saw during 2018.

This has continued to be a huge problem for our favorite streamers until now where, no matter what game is being played, streamers will get griefed by viewers just wanting to get one over on these top players.

That said, some streamers definitely get it worse than others. While NICKMERCS viewers, for example, might be familiar with his “friendly” stream snipers that drop him loot and money, or will simply follow him and form an army against enemy players, xQc gets quite the opposite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 baby yoda
Epic Games
Chapter 2, Season 5 has brought Baby Yoda to Fortnite — but stream snipers are still a major issue.

With the recent Chapter 2, Season 5 update in Fortnite, the game is seeing a lot of players returning, especially with the wait for Warzone’s integration with Black Ops Cold War, which has been delayed to December 16.

More than once, xQc was traversing the Fortnite island or just landing in and a barrage of stream snipers would land on him, swinging their pickaxes and firing shots, leaving him no option but to succumb to their shots.

Finally, xQc broke and called out the stream snipers, calling them “dumb” and saying that they need to “get a job” after yelling in frustration.

Stressing that he “can’t even play” the game when stream snipers are constantly griefing him like this, xQc has clearly had enough, and it’s hard to blame him when you know that every time you drop into a match you’ll have a multitude of people hunting you down and following your every move.

Whether his stream snipers do actually stop remains to be seen, but given how popular he is, the issue might not ever be completely eradicated.