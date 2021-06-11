Secret Fortnite 3.19 update: Patch notes & download size - Dexerto

Epic Games has released a surprise 3.19 patch for Fortnite following the release of Season 7 on June 8. The question is, what changes and features has this mystery update added to the game?

Fortnite Season 7 has arrived and as always, Epic has made sure players have got plenty of fresh content to get stuck into. Whether you’re looking to grind out the new Battle Pass or just blast your enemies with alien-themed weapons, there’s something for everyone in the “Invasion” update.

Despite this, seemingly out of the blue on June 10, Epic rolled out a patch onto to console and later PC. This caught the attention of players when they went to jump onto Fortnite and realized they had an update queued before they could play.

So, without further ado, let’s check out exactly what changes came with the mini 3.19 mystery update.

Fortnite 3.19 update download size

Fortnite fans will be delighted to know that the 3.19 mystery patch is nowhere near the size of the Season 7 update.

Coming in at around 450MB, it shouldn’t take too long to download and with no server downtime, you’ll be able to jump straight into a game as soon as it’s finished.

What’s included? Fortnite 3.19 full patch notes

As expected, the 3.19 update doesn’t add any new content to the game, but it has helped to polish the gameplay experience by fixing a few issues:

Pre-lobby loading screen issue fixed

Bows issues fixed in Creative and Save The World

Pop-up notification issues fixed when receiving a request to join a party

While the update doesn’t contain any mind-blowing changes, any bug fixes to the game are always appreciated by the community.

We've released a maintenance patch on PC that addresses the pre-Lobby loading screen issue, the issue negatively impacting Bows in Creative and STW, and the issue preventing a pop-up notification when receiving a request to join a private party. pic.twitter.com/LInyrpFDMV — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 9, 2021

So, there you have, that’s all the fixes and changes that came with the surprise 3.19 Fortnite update.

We’ll have to keep an eye out for any more mystery patches throughout the year and keep our fingers crossed that the next one is a little more exciting.