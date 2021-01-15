Epic Games tease more "exclusive" content coming for Fortnite Crew members - Dexerto

According to a brand-new leaked survey, Epic Games have been asking players what they might want to see added as a feature to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, hinting that they’re open to changing up what’s included in the future.

If you took a look at the Fortnite Crew subscription service and thought that it didn’t include enough or didn’t include much that you’d be interested in, Epic Games may be heeding those concerns.

According to Fortnite leaker ‘iFireMonkey,’ a brand-new survey sent out to Fortnite players might indicate that the developer might be open to changing up what a Fortnite Crew subscription comes with. Specifically, the survey asks players to rank what benefits would be most or least important to be added to the service.

The question itself features a wide range of choices. Some are simply new ways to purchase Fortnite Crew subscriptions, like the ability to buy the service in retail stores and multi-month options.

Read More: Where to visit houses in Slurpy Swamp for Fortnite Week 7 challenge

There are also more gameplay-centric choices, including everything from custom matchmaking options to cosmetics that show off how long you’ve had a subscription. Beyond that, there’s even a choice for a monthly physical mailer with additional rewards outside of what’s given digitally.

In a recent survey sent out to players from Epic Games, they ask you to rank what you feel is most to least important on being added to the Fortnite Crew. Image VIA @JimmysHotSauce pic.twitter.com/0JxBviaIgi — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 15, 2021

Despite this development, it remains to be seen if the company will actually implement any changes. While this survey might indicate that the company is, at the very least, open to adding features to the service, it’s important to remember that it’s not a guarantee that they will.

Currently, the service includes a free battle pass, an exclusive Crew pack, 1000 V-Bucks and an exclusive Member’s Only emote (at least for a limited time), so the implementation of any one of the features listed in the leaked survey would be a welcome addition, especially after its rocky start.

For any updates regarding new features in the Fortnite Crew service and Fortnite in general, keep it locked to Dexerto.