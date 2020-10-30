When is Lachlan’s Fortnite skin coming out? Epic confirms release date - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Lachlan Power is the next Fortnite star to be added to the game, and Epic Games have now confirmed just when the upcoming Icon Series skin will be available. Here’s what you need to know.

Since Fortnite first exploded in popularity in 2017, there have been a few streamers and YouTubers who have become known for creating content around the game and bringing the battle royale title to the next level.

Epic previously announced that they would be rewarding some of these stars with their very own in-game skins bundles, and among the few confirmed was Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power.

When will Lachlan’s Icon Series skin be released?

With the likes of Ninja and fellow Aussie Loserfruit being first to receive skins in the Icon Series, Lachlan is now next in line to receive these new cosmetics.

In their latest blog post, Epic Games confirmed that Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive in the Fortnite item shop on November 12 at 4PM PT/ 7PM ET/ 11PM GMT/ 9AM AEST.

“Lachlan is the third creator to join the Icon Series from among the Fortnite community, following streamers Ninja and Loserfruit.” they announced, before confirming the next creator to be added, “Entering the Icon Series next will be Spanish creator TheGrefg.”

Welcome to the Icon Series, @LachlanYT! Check out our blog for more info and stay tuned for our next Icon Series addition @TheGrefg coming later. Read more: https://t.co/QVKoBZ1FYo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 30, 2020

Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive with a new tournament that players can compete in, to unlock the skin for free. The YouTuber will also be competing in the event and giving fans the first look at the bundle, which includes an outfit, back bling, emote, and a pickaxe.

As of now, little has been shared about the upcoming tournament but Epic has revealed it to be “one-of-a-kind” with more information to follow before the event.

Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017. Proud to annouce Lachlan x @FortniteGame Icon Series! Official reveal of the skin coming soon…⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ixJBrMqSsw — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) October 30, 2020

“Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017,” Lachlan reacted, revealing his excitement for the upcoming skin release, “official reveal of the skin coming soon.”

The official reveal of this skin is currently expected to be shared on November 1, and the next Fortnite star for the icon series will be Spanish star TheGrefg, although it is unclear just when he will receive a skin bundle.