When is Lachlan’s Fortnite skin coming out? Epic confirms release date - Dexerto

When is Lachlan’s Fortnite skin coming out? Epic confirms release date

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:59

by Daniel Cleary
Lachlan and fortnite icon series logos
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 Lachlan

Popular YouTuber Lachlan Power is the next Fortnite star to be added to the game, and Epic Games have now confirmed just when the upcoming Icon Series skin will be available. Here’s what you need to know.

Since Fortnite first exploded in popularity in 2017, there have been a few streamers and YouTubers who have become known for creating content around the game and bringing the battle royale title to the next level.

Epic previously announced that they would be rewarding some of these stars with their very own in-game skins bundles, and among the few confirmed was Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power.

Logos of fortnite streamers
Epic Games
Lachlan will be the third creator to get an Icon Series set.

When will Lachlan’s Icon Series skin be released?

With the likes of Ninja and fellow Aussie Loserfruit being first to receive skins in the Icon Series, Lachlan is now next in line to receive these new cosmetics.

In their latest blog post, Epic Games confirmed that Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive in the Fortnite item shop on November 12 at 4PM PT/ 7PM ET/ 11PM GMT/ 9AM AEST.

“Lachlan is the third creator to join the Icon Series from among the Fortnite community, following streamers Ninja and Loserfruit.” they announced, before confirming the next creator to be added, “Entering the Icon Series next will be Spanish creator TheGrefg.”

Lachlan’s Icon Series set will arrive with a new tournament that players can compete in, to unlock the skin for free. The YouTuber will also be competing in the event and giving fans the first look at the bundle, which includes an outfit, back bling, emote, and a pickaxe.

As of now, little has been shared about the upcoming tournament but Epic has revealed it to be “one-of-a-kind” with more information to follow before the event.

“Been dreaming of this day ever since I fell in love with the game back in 2017,” Lachlan reacted, revealing his excitement for the upcoming skin release, “official reveal of the skin coming soon.”

The official reveal of this skin is currently expected to be shared on November 1, and the next Fortnite star for the icon series will be Spanish star TheGrefg, although it is unclear just when he will receive a skin bundle.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:50

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm