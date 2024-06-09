Fortnite teases potential Nick Eh 30 Icon Series skin

Fortnite has just dropped a post on X hinting at a new skin for ‘Nick Eh 30’, one of the most popular content creators for the Battle Royale.

Nick Eh 30, a familiar face in the Fortnite community, seems to be joining the game’s Icon Series skins next. No images or concepts regarding the skin have been shared so far, but Fortnite uploaded an X post on June 8, mentioning his famous catchphrase: “Never back down, never what?”

To top it off, Nick Eh 30 himself was quick to reply to the post, saying: “NEVER GIVE UP!” Nicholas Amyoony, also known as Nick Eh 30, has been known as a family-friendly content creator and Fortnite streamer, prominent for his positivity.

Article continues after ad

And for so long now, fans have been begging for the famous creator to get his own Icon Series skin. After all, Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to bringing famous celebrities and streamers to the game.

Article continues after ad

Recently, we’ve just got Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and even Eminem as Icon Series skins. The best thing about Icon Series skins is that they’re not just solely restricted to celebrities but streamers as well! Ninja and Loserfruit are just some examples of streamers who previously received their own Fortnite skins.

Despite no other details shared by Fortnite, players and even other content creators have swarmed the post to congratulate Nick Eh 30 in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“Finally a Nick Eh 30 skin. He’s deserved one for years,” wrote ‘I Talk’, a Fortnite content creator well-known for reviewing Item Shop skins and cosmetics.

SypherPK, who’s had his own Fortnite Icon Series skin, also chimed in to say, “This meme is MASSIVE!”

Seeing previous Icon Series skins in Fortnite, it’s safe to assume other cosmetics — such as a glider, pickaxe, and even an emote — may be included with the skin.

Article continues after ad

It may also be likely that the skin will have some reactivity as well, such as toggling the extra effects for the skin on and off in the locker. Until then, we’ll just have to wait and be patient for what Fortnite plans to unveil next.