Ninja’s massive OG Fortnite stream on Twitter/X gets “cool” nod from Elon Musk

Ninja has taken his Fortnite gameplay to X (formerly known as Twitter) in an incredibly popular stream that even gained the attention of owner Elon Musk.

Fortnite has revived some of the game’s most classic elements, including the original map, items, features, and more, with the new Fortnite OG season.

With many of the game’s original concepts being the reason why Fortnite skyrocketed to fame, it’s not surprising to see many millions of players return to the game and pick up where they left off.

Article continues after ad

Ninja, one of the most popular Fortnite streamers of all time, has now taken to X to “test” the streaming potential of the platform, and the result appears to have been a monumental success.

Article continues after ad

Ninja’s 91-minute stream has already racked up more than 1.3 million views, with many viewers praising the quality.

While this figure represents total views rather than peak live concurrent viewers, screenshots show that the stream boasted more than 54,000 live viewers at one point, a figure that surpasses Ninja’s recent peak viewership of 43,060 on Twitch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The success of Ninja’s stream highlights not just the attention that Ninja is still able to draw on his Fortnite streams but also the potential that X has for gaming streamers, in particular.

Even Elon Musk commented on Ninja’s successful stream, giving a nod to the “test” with a simple quote-tweet stating “cool.”

Article continues after ad

Although just a brief response from Musk, who has also streamed his own Diablo 4 gameplay on the platform on multiple occasions, it marks the widespread impact and potential visibility of streaming on X.

Article continues after ad

Expect to see more top streamers follow in Ninja’s footsteps, as even Dr Disrespect outlined the one condition it would take for him to start streaming on the platform.

And with X now being worth half of what Musk paid for it, it would appear that the company needs to take some bold steps as it looks ahead to a future of becoming the “everything app.”