The Cyber Infiltration Pack has returned to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3, with three anime skins and several cosmetics. Here’s how you can get the bundle as well as the Infiltration Tools Pickaxe Pack.

Epic Games first introduced the two R.E.M.Wakers Packs to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6, during the group’s cyber war against the R.E.M. Corp. Despite not having returned for over a year, the anime skins and cosmetics are back once again for players to get their hands on.

How to get Cyber Infiltration Pack skins in Fortnite

To get Cyber Infiltration Pack skins in Fortnite, you need to purchase the cosmetic bundle from the Item Shop for 2,200 V-Bucks as part of the //R.E.M.Wakers// set.

Epic Games You can access the Cyber Infiltration Pack from the in-game Item Shop in Fortnite.

The Cyber Infiltration Pack features members Chigusa, Megumi, and Yuki as anime skins, along with their own newly added LEGO outfit styles and Back Bling.

You can also get the Infiltration Tools Pack, which includes their own Pickaxes for each character and each has their own alternative skin style to showcase their weapons.

Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make your purchase.

Here’s the full list of every Cyber Infiltration skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 3, and their prices:

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Cyber Infiltration Pack Chigusa skin

Chigus LEGO outfit style

Megumi skin

Megumi LEGO outfit style

Yuki skin

Yuki LEGO outfit style

Watchful Wabbit Back Bling

Guard Pup Back Bling

H4ck // P4ck Back Bling 2,200 V-Bucks Infiltration Tools Pack Cutting Words Pickaxe

Rebel Authority Pickaxe

Sl1c3 // D1c3 Pickaxe 1,200 V-Bucks

Chapter 5 Season 3 includes its Wrecked Battle Pass with tons of Wasteland-themed rewards, Fallout and X-Men collab skins, new weapons, Vehicle Mods to fortify your vehicles and even Nitro Mythic cars.

