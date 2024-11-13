Epic abruptly delays new Fortnite cosmetic type hours out from launch

The release of Kicks in Fortnite has been delayed due to a “visual issue” and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Right from the beginning of Chapter 2 Remix, we’ve seen Kicks in action from the current season’s trailer. It was then made known that this addition will be arriving in the game on along with the v32.10 update. That said, the all-new cosmetic type has now been delayed, as announced by devs on November 13, 2024, via a post on X.

“We are delaying the release of Kicks in the 32.10 release while we work on a visual issue,” they explained.

According to the post, players will still be able to unlock the AJ1 Black Toe Reimagined Kicks cosmetic from the Battle Pass, but they won’t be able to equip them.

“We’re working on a fix now and will let you know when Kicks will be enabled and will release in the Shop. We’ll provide more updates on this as we have new info,” they added.

epic games / dexerto The Air Jordan Kicks as seen in the Battle Pass.

While they didn’t exactly elaborate regarding the visual issue, so far, we know that there are already two different Kicks players who can expect to be added and be able to equip.

The first one is, of course, the AJ1 Black Toe Reimagined Kicks, which you can unlock after reaching a certain level in the pass.

Meanwhile, the other one is the Shark Slippers, an original design from Epic. This one’s a bit different, though, as it’s not included in the pass, meaning that you can expect it to drop in the Item Shop.

It may be disheartening for those who have been looking forward to Kicks being live today, but at least rest assured: Devs have confirmed in a blog post that players can expect the cosmetic to be compatible with “more than 95% Outfits” by Spring next year.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see how things will look once they get added, as there’ll be much more customization to skins other than back blings, pickaxes, weapon wraps, and others.

