How to watch Fortnite Season 6 finale event: Start time, Season 7, Aliens & more - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 is finally coming to end and that means, as always, Epic Games will have a huge event ready to kick off Season 7 with a bang. Here’s everything you need to know about the season’s finale event.

When it comes to live in-game events, it’s hard to find a title that does it better than Fortnite. From Travis Scott’s Astronomical Concert to J Balvin’s Afterlife Party, Epic Games certainly know how to host an exciting and engaging kickoff to the next update.

This especially the case when it comes to a season finale, and Epic needs to set up the theme and features coming in the next major update.

Well, with Fortnite Season 7 just around the corner, the developers will need to make progress from the Zero Point Finale and give players an end-of-season event to remember.

Without further ado, here’s how you can watch the Season 6 finale and what you can expect to see.

What is the Fortnite Season 6 finale event?

In order to progress the game’s story and introduce the theme for an upcoming season, Epic Games usually host a live event for players to take part in at the end of each season. And this time, an alien invasion looks like it’s on the cards.

With Epic hosting the Zero Crisis Finale solo experience at the end of Season 5, Fortnite players are expecting a similar event to take place for Season 6.

However, this time Epic is expected to return to their live event format and allow players to take part in the event together.

Fortnite Season 6 finale event start date & time

As the Epic Games official website confirms that the Season 6 Battle Pass ends on June 7, we can assume the new season will begin around that time.

It’s likely the event will take place on June 7 or June 8, 2021, so mark your calendars for those dates and make sure you’re free!

Fortnite Season 6 finale event stream

Although nothing has been confirmed by Epic just yet, the event will likely be streamed live on Fortnite’s official YouTube channel.

That way, even if you’re busy when the action begins, you can still keep up with everything that’s going on.

Rest assured, we’ll embed the stream directly in this article as soon as it becomes available.

Fortnite Season 6 finale leaks: Aliens and UFOs

A series of leaks suggest that aliens and UFOs could be arriving in the next major update.

Following the v16.50 patch, a range of unreleased animations, sounds, and quest lines related to aliens were discovered by prominent Fortnite data miners.

The files that were found seemed to indicate that UFO abductions would begin to take place before the start of the new season or just after it begins.

On top of this, according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, alien-like crop circles will begin appearing in-game from May 31 onwards, so make sure you stay on the lookout!

The Alien markings have been decrypted! 🔥 They are the same markings as the ones found in the video sent to certain content creators a few days ago and they should appear in-game in a few hours! (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/JAIHoyQFUT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 31, 2021

While these leaks do not guarantee the season 6 finale is going to be completely centered around aliens, it’s very likely they’re going to be involved in some way.

Epic Games will no doubt continue to tease the upcoming event with a series of clues across the Fortnite map, so make sure you stay vigilant while you’re playing in the buildup to the update.

It may even be worth keeping an eye on the sky, as it appears a number of extra-terrestrial lifeforms may be on their way to cause some havoc in Fortnite’s upcoming season.