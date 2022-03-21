How to use Fortnite Overshields: New Season 2 feature explained

While we never thought we’d see it happen, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has removed the building mechanic, meaning you’ll need to make use of Overshields instead. Here’s what they are, how they work, and how to get them.

In the place of the disabled Fortnite-synonymous building mechanic comes one of the most significant additions in the battle royale so far: the Overshield.

Allow us to provide a deeper analysis into how Fortnite Overshields work in Season 2.

How Does The Overshield Work? How to get them

The Overshield grants the player an additional 50% shield and you get it the moment a game starts, creating a scenario where players can have up to 250 combined health and shield as the match progresses.

Overshield works just the same as the game’s regular shield in that it takes damage before you lose any of your health bars.

The Overshield doesn’t take damage from the storm, though, and you will take damage to your health bar if you manage to get yourself stuck in the purple haze.

Can You Refill Your Overshield?

As of Fortnite 3 Season 2, you can’t find any items within the game that will replenish your Overshield if you lose a bit of it.

Well, there is a particular reason for that. See, your shield naturally “recharges” itself when you’re not engaging in Fortnite warfare for at least 5-10 seconds.

So, you can manage to work “avoiding battle” into your game plan for the foreseeable future as there are now perks to hiding in a bush for a breather.

What else has changed?

Along with the Overshield, Epic has reworked other mechanics to make up for the loss of the player’s ability to build.

Players have faster running speeds, higher jumping abilities, and the ability to mantle objects throughout the battlegrounds.

When is building coming back to Fortnite?

As of right now, we do know that the building mechanic should be back in Fortnite by March 29.

But, what we don’t know is if the Overshield will remain in the game once building returns or will Epic Games vault this concept completely.

Either way, players may want to begin playing the game with 50% less health the closer we get to the end of March to get used to a game without the potentially short-lived concept.