Unexpected Fortnite item can help counter mythic cars in Chapter 5 Season 3

Tired of dealing with cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3? This one uncommon item can help you out, and here’s what you should know.

Generally, when it comes to countering cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, Boogie Bombs or Nitro Fists are the items that come to mind.

Since the start of this season, there have been clips of some users pulling off plays by using these items to kick others out of their cars or even shove them so far away they wouldn’t have time to make it back to the circle.

That said, there’s actually one other alternative you can use to deny those shooting at you with their cars, and that is none other than the Shield Bubble Jr. Often. With the right placement, this item can be used as a moving shield for your vehicle as you traverse the map.

Or at least, that’s how it’s commonly used in previous seasons. But it’s worth remembering that since the Shield Bubble Jr. actually blocks damage from the outside and inside, essentially, it can also be used to trap players trying to fight you using or within their vehicle.

epic games / get2zone @ TikTok

As shown in a TikTok video, one player managed to escape death by throwing the Shield Bubble Jr. at the enemy’s vehicle before making their escape. The enemy was then unable to deal damage unless they stepped outside the bubble’s range.

While it’s a pretty clever strategy, know that the shield won’t last forever. So, if you’re trying to pull this off, you’ll need to ensure not to overstay your welcome.

Fortunately, as this is an uncommon Utility item in the game, getting your hands on the Shield Bubble Jr. should be pretty easy. They’re usually seen inside chests of supply drops and if you’re lucky, you might even see them lying on the ground.

Additionally, despite you being able to use this to block cars from attacking you, the Shield Bubble Jr. can come in clutch if you need a place to quickly heal yourself without having to reposition and risk yourself getting spotted and sniped from a mile away.