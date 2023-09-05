Fortnite has introduced a new item with a hotfix in Chapter 4 Season 4, and it’s the eagerly anticipated Shield Breaker EMP seen in the cinematic trailer for the latest season. Despite the item’s sudden release, it’s quite accessible in-game. Here’s a handy guide on how to get it.

The ever-evolving battle royale of Fortnite regularly adds new gameplay features to keep things interesting. Throwable weapons are one of the most exciting features that the community loves.

Article continues after ad

The addition of these items has made the battlefield in Fortnite more strategic, unpredictable, and chaotic, turning it into a playground for players as you can’t just toss anything and hope for the best with your throwables.

Article continues after ad

Throwables are most efficient when used with the right physics, meaning players should learn how to accurately judge distance, angle, and timing in order to hit their targets.

Epic Games The Shield Breaker EMP disables enemy shields and any electronic devices nearby when thrown.

In Chapter 4 Season 4, players can carry out heists on the island with the help of new throwable items such as the Business Turret and the return of Shockwave Grenades and Remote Explosives. However, in a hotfix, the highly anticipated Shield Breaker EMP grenade has finally been added to the loot pool.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how you can get it in Fortnite with ease.

How to get the Shield Breaker EMP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The Shield Breaker EMP is a new throwable item that was added to the Fortnite island on September 5, 2023 as part of a hotfix for Chapter 4 Season 4. When thrown, the item emits a disruptive EMP burst upon impact that damages shields and temporarily disables electronic devices in the vicinity.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Epic Games These throwables can be easily found in one of the vaults on the island.

The Shield Breaker EMP can be found frequently in containers such as Loot Chests and Heist Bags. However, the item can be found easily within one of the vaults on the island, or it has a high chance of being within a Heist Bag on one of Thorne’s properties.

Article continues after ad

The throwable disables electronic devices such as Laser Grids, Defense Turrets, Security Cameras, Business Turrets, Vehicles, Vending Machines, Hot Spot Drones, and Shield Bubbles. Affected devices are disabled for 25 seconds, while the item also inflicts 70 Shield damage on enemies.

Since the Shield Breaker EMP was displayed live in the News Feed, it appears Epic Games has not yet activated it in-game. Yet, reports from numerous leakers indicate the item will soon be accessible.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Shield Breaker EMP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad