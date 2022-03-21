Where to find Siege Cannons in Fortnite Season 2

The lack of building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 makes Siege Cannons an excellent mode of transportation across the map. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these devices.

First appearing way back in Fortnite Season 8, Siege Cannons are back in the current season. These devices can fire a player up to 150 meters away in a direction of their own choosing. This mechanic can effectively serve a variety of purposes on the island.

However, the first use that you are going to have for a Siege Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 3 is to complete a specific quest in the first week of Season 2. Nevertheless, firing yourself up to a Blimp or IO Airship is another primary use for these cannons. Keep reading to know where you can find these cannons in the game.

Siege Cannon locations in Fortnite Season 2

There are various locations across the map where you can find a Siege Cannon. However, the most reliable place to find one of these devices is right next to an IO Airship, also referred to as Blimps. Apart from that, you can also stumble across one of these cannons in any IO-controlled territory.

Having said that, here’s a list of all the named POIs where you can find a Siege Cannon:

Command Cavern

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Tilted Towers

Rocky Reels

Condo Canyon

Once you have managed to locate a Siege Cannon, you can easily execute the first week’s quest. The quest requires you to launch yourself from a Siege Cannon and travel 150 meters before landing. The most difficult part about finishing this quest is finding a Siege Cannon. Launching yourself from the device shouldn’t be any trouble at all as all it requires is for you to interact with it.

So, there you have it, that’s all you need to know about Siege Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. You can check out our Weekly Quests hub to know what you might have to do next for a chunk of XP.

