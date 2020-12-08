Logo
How to teleport with Fortnite’s Mandalorian sniper

Published: 8/Dec/2020 10:01

by Connor Bennett
Tha Mandalorian looking down the barrel of his gun in Fortnite
The Mandalorian’s sniper rifle is incredibly powerful in Fortnite already, but did you know that it has bonus movement abilities too? Well, it does, and here’s how you can jump further with it equipped. 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is still in its infancy, but it’s already shaping up like one of the classic seasons from Epic Games. Why? There’s just so much new stuff to mess around with, new areas to explore, and plenty of content still to come as well.

What has proven incredibly popular so far has been the exotic weapons. These, for the most part, are purchasable from NPCs dotted around the map through gold bars, but if you want the best one of the lot, you’ll have to fight The Mandalorian. 

If you manage to grab his jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, you’re well on your way to a Victory Royale, but, there are also a few hidden tricks that you can use as well – especially with the rifle. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

As popular YouTuber SypherPK points out, if you have possession of Mando’s rifle, you use the melee ability to jump forward an extra few steps. 

It’s similar to the crystals dotted around the Zero Point, but spamming the melee on Mando’s sniper won’t jump as far. It’s only a small boost, but it’s still an upper hand on your opponents who might not be expecting it. 

As Sypher points out, it’s also extremely useful in box fights. If a wall, ramp, or floor is at low health, simply melee through it and you’ll teleport to the other end of the box. If you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to take a shot before they discover you’ve jumped behind them. 

  1. Defeat The Mandalorian
  2. Pick up his Amban Sniper Rifle
  3. Spam your melee button for extra movement distance
  4. Enjoy!

There isn’t exactly a heavy cooldown or consequence to using the jump either, as you dont have to wait forever to take a shot or swap weapons after using it. 

Epic might well tweak this later down the line, especially if it becomes something that players can abuse, but for now, it’s something you should try.

Secret Fortnite trick reveals a new use for the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun

Published: 8/Dec/2020 5:14

by Brad Norton
A ton of new content was added with Fortnite’s Season 5 update, and one of the new weapons has a surprising trick up its sleeve as players have only just uncovered a secret with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.

If you haven’t yet dropped into the latest Season in Fortnite, you’re missing out on some powerful new goodies. There’s plenty of firepower to get your hands on and even more on the horizon.

One of these new weapons is the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. A deadly addition to the game’s arsenal, it comes in both Legendary and Epic rarity, packing a punch at either tier. While it can quickly knock down nearby foes, it also has a secret trick that’s only just been discovered.

Rather than targeting enemies and playing for eliminations, it can help in more passive moments as well. Here’s what you need to know about the secret trick.

Fun fact/Tip: Dragon’s Breath Shotgun can light a campfire on fire from FortNiteBR

Thanks to an engine overhaul earlier in the year, Fortnite is capable of a lot more than you might think. Obviously, we’ve seen major events take over the map, but on a smaller scale, there are some subtle interactions that you might not think possible at first glance.

For instance, with the new Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, its fiery slugs can actually ignite nearby campfires. Instead of using every shot to take down opposing players, this secret tactic might just keep you alive until the endgame.

One quick shot and the campfire will be roaring and healing you right up. Whether you’re playing solo or in the mix with a larger squad, everyone can benefit from this niche trick.

It may not seem like the most unbelievable advantage, but it’s just one more bonus of the already strong weapon. Keep this in the back of your mind when one appears in the wild and it could just be the reason you win your next match.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun (center) is one of the more versatile guns in the game thanks to this neat trick.

This surprising interaction isn’t exclusive to just this weapon either. It turns out that Firefly Jars can also start up fires nearby and Chug Splashes can put out any flames as well.

It’s clear that Epic is more than willing to provide these little interactions for features in Fortnite. So be on the lookout for a bunch more that we may not know about yet.