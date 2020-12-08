How to teleport with Fortnite’s Mandalorian sniper

The Mandalorian’s sniper rifle is incredibly powerful in Fortnite already, but did you know that it has bonus movement abilities too? Well, it does, and here’s how you can jump further with it equipped.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is still in its infancy, but it’s already shaping up like one of the classic seasons from Epic Games. Why? There’s just so much new stuff to mess around with, new areas to explore, and plenty of content still to come as well.

What has proven incredibly popular so far has been the exotic weapons. These, for the most part, are purchasable from NPCs dotted around the map through gold bars, but if you want the best one of the lot, you’ll have to fight The Mandalorian.

If you manage to grab his jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, you’re well on your way to a Victory Royale, but, there are also a few hidden tricks that you can use as well – especially with the rifle.

As popular YouTuber SypherPK points out, if you have possession of Mando’s rifle, you use the melee ability to jump forward an extra few steps.

It’s similar to the crystals dotted around the Zero Point, but spamming the melee on Mando’s sniper won’t jump as far. It’s only a small boost, but it’s still an upper hand on your opponents who might not be expecting it.

As Sypher points out, it’s also extremely useful in box fights. If a wall, ramp, or floor is at low health, simply melee through it and you’ll teleport to the other end of the box. If you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to take a shot before they discover you’ve jumped behind them.

Defeat The Mandalorian Pick up his Amban Sniper Rifle Spam your melee button for extra movement distance Enjoy!

There isn’t exactly a heavy cooldown or consequence to using the jump either, as you dont have to wait forever to take a shot or swap weapons after using it.

Epic might well tweak this later down the line, especially if it becomes something that players can abuse, but for now, it’s something you should try.