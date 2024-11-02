How to get Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix unvaulted several new and returning weapons, but perhaps none are as enticing to find as Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun Mythic.

Snoop Dogg is Remix’s rapper debut, with Ice Spice, Eminem, and Juice WRLD coming throughout November. You can expect more than one Snoop Dogg skin to grace the Item Shop and battle passes over the coming weeks, but that’s not all – he’s also the owner of one of the few Mythics in Fortnite.

Here’s how you can get Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun Mythic in Fortnite Remix.

How to get Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun Mythic

Dexerto Snoop Dogg is everyone’s target. Maybe that’s why he’s running away.

To get Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun in Fortnite, you must find him in the Doggpound and beat him. As a reward, he leaves the aforementioned machine gun behind.

The Doggpound is a Remix-exclusive point of interest you can find at the center of the map. It’s pretty crowded here, so make sure you pick up some of the weapons and shields lying nearby before going for the kill.

Snoop Dogg is located at the center of his mansion, just by the entrance. Mind you, he’s not alone, but accompanied by ghost soldiers and bodyguards, all of whom you can’t even fool by getting a disguise.

For killing Snoop Dogg, you also get a gold card you can use to access the Doggpound vault.

Doggpound vault key and location







Snoop Dogg holds the vault key, so once you’ve defeated him, you have access to his vault, which is located down the stairs to the right of Doggpound’s entrance. Follow these steps to find it:

Enter Doggpound through the back door. Find and defeat Snoop Dogg. Grab the golden keycard from his body. Look for this hallway to the back entrance’s right. A bit further down the hallway, look for some stairs to the right under a stylized S. Stand to the Vault’s left, right in front of the computer, to get scanned and open the vault.

There’ll be two firing turrets to your left and right in this room. You can either take them down or avoid incoming fire by disguising yourself as one of the ghost guards. The disguises are obtained through a red telephone booth that’s right outside Snoop Dogg’s mansion.

Inside the vault, you can find three rare chests (silver and blue), some ammo, and two Remix chests.

That’s everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg’s mythic. While you wait for the next match to begin, why not catch up on all the map changes and battle pass skins?