 Fortnite leak reveals more Mandalorian cosmetics coming soon - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite leak reveals more Mandalorian cosmetics coming soon

Published: 7/Dec/2020 13:29

by Connor Bennett
The Mandalorian and the Child in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A new Fortnite leak has seemingly revealed that more Mandalorian cosmetics are in the works, and that Epic Games might have a pickaxe for him coming in the future. 

Prior to the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, a handful of leaks regarding Season 5 surfaced – with the biggest of which being that The Mandalorian from Star Wars would be the next crossover. 

That was confirmed at the start of Season 5, with Mando and The Child turning up – equipped with the bounty hunter’s jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle being usable if you can take him down at his crashed Razor Crest site. 

In addition to him being an NPC, players can also unlock Mando’s skin as a part of the battle royale – with skin styles being available through the Beskar Armor challenges. Though, there might be more cosmetics set to come if a new leak is correct. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite dataminer SmearReddit pointed out that a Mandalorian-themed pickaxe is in the works – or was at least worked on by Epic Games. 

As Smear points out, The Mandalorian’s codename in the game is Cosmos – Epic uses these names in an attempt to throw leakers off – and there is a pickaxe in the files that is tagged as CosmosWeapon. 

There is no image of it, and it’s only got the Work in Progress placeholder, as well as the classic ‘TBD’ tags. 

A Mandalorian Pickaxe is/was being worked on! Cosmos is Mandalorian’s code name and a WIP "CosmosWeapon" was included in the pickaxes this update. (via me) from FortniteLeaks

Anyone who has caught up with the second season of The Mandalorian will point to a weapon that seems the obvious choice for his pickaxe – the Beskar Staff. 

It could well be something else that hasn’t been shown, to this point, in the series, but the staff does make sense. As does Mando getting more cosmetics, seeing as he’s playing a vital in this season. But, we’ll just have to wait and see anyway.

