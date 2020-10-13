How to return your Fortnite NFL skin without using a refund token - Dexerto

After a recent update introducing a change to Fortnite’s NFL skins, Epic Games is giving players the chance to return them for a limited time, and we have all the info on how to do so.

Fortnite’s v14.30 update brought a change to the game’s NFL skins, removing the name and logo for the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

After years of public backlash, the team removed their nickname and are now officially called the “Washington Football Team” while they work on getting a new trademark.

In-game, the team has been removed from the available options in their line of NFL skins. Now, when you visit the customization tab, Washington will be the last option with no logo. With this change, Epic is allowing players to return their purchase for a limited time – without using a refund token.

But this exchange isn’t as straightforward as you might think, and has led to some confusion amongst players trying to figure out how to do it.

Read More: 4 skin bundles leaked ahead of Fortnitemares Halloween event

Players who still have refund tokens should be able to navigate to the proper tab by going to Settings > Profile (far right) > Lifetime Return Requests > Submit a Request. There, you should see the NFL outfit listed as one of the items eligible for returns.

But, if you’ve already used all of your refund tokens, the “Submit a Request” Button won’t’ be active. Another problem you may run into is that your game didn’t update right away, making the NFL skin not show up as a return option – until it does update at least.

The good is that a fix for this is very simple: all you need to do is play a game or enter and leave Creative Mode. After that, you’ll see the prompt shown below and will be able to navigate to the Settings tab and issue a refund.

While the NFL skins were a fun addition to Fortnite for a lot of gamers, some players have found that they don’t use these skins as much as they did when they first came out. Trading one of these in will net you 1,500 V-Bucks as well, which could almost seem like an extra payday if you bought the skin a year or two ago.

Now that you’ve got an extra 1,500 V-Bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you can save them for later, or use them for one of the new skins that were leaked in the v14.30 update.