How to return your Fortnite NFL skin without using a refund token - Dexerto

How to return your Fortnite NFL skin without using a refund token

Published: 13/Oct/2020 20:00

by Bill Cooney
Fortnite NFL
Epic Games/NFL

After a recent update introducing a change to Fortnite’s NFL skins, Epic Games is giving players the chance to return them for a limited time, and we have all the info on how to do so.

Fortnite’s v14.30 update brought a change to the game’s NFL skins, removing the name and logo for the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins. 

After years of public backlash, the team removed their nickname and are now officially called the “Washington Football Team” while they work on getting a new trademark.

In-game, the team has been removed from the available options in their line of NFL skins. Now, when you visit the customization tab, Washington will be the last option with no logo. With this change, Epic is allowing players to return their purchase for a limited time – without using a refund token.

Fortnite NFL skin
Epic Games
Washington’s NFL Fortnite skin will be this instead.

But this exchange isn’t as straightforward as you might think, and has led to some confusion amongst players trying to figure out how to do it.

Players who still have refund tokens should be able to navigate to the proper tab by going to Settings > Profile (far right) > Lifetime Return Requests > Submit a Request. There, you should see the NFL outfit listed as one of the items eligible for returns.

Epic Games
Where to request a return for Washington’s Fortnite NFL skin.

But, if you’ve already used all of your refund tokens, the “Submit a Request” Button won’t’ be active. Another problem you may run into is that your game didn’t update right away, making the NFL skin not show up as a return option – until it does update at least.

The good is that a fix for this is very simple: all you need to do is play a game or enter and leave Creative Mode. After that, you’ll see the prompt shown below and will be able to navigate to the Settings tab and issue a refund.

Fortnite NFL skin solution
Epic Games
This prompt should let you return your NFL skin even with no tokens.

While the NFL skins were a fun addition to Fortnite for a lot of gamers, some players have found that they don’t use these skins as much as they did when they first came out. Trading one of these in will net you 1,500 V-Bucks as well, which could almost seem like an extra payday if you bought the skin a year or two ago.

Now that you’ve got an extra 1,500 V-Bucks burning a hole in your pocket, you can save them for later, or use them for one of the new skins that were leaked in the v14.30 update.

4 skin bundles leaked ahead of Fortnitemares Halloween event

Published: 13/Oct/2020 9:52

by David Purcell
Fortnite leaked bundles
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have had four of their upcoming Fortnite bundles leaked following the v14.30 update, but it’s unclear if this is all that’s coming with the Fortnitemares Halloween event. 

The game’s developers have arguably been a little slower than usual for rolling out new content in the battle royale title, yet we are quickly approaching a busy time of year for the game – the festive season.

In the weeks and months ahead, we can expect to see a full-blown Halloween event, coupled by their holiday challenges and updates.

For now, though, we’ll just have to settle for a few bundles here and there to keep the game ticking over. Some of them look impressive nonetheless.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Fortnite has been given a big shakeup in recent times, and more bundles are coming.

Fortnite leaked bundles from v14.30 update

Following the rollout of the game’s latest patch, which saw the introduction of a Rally Royale LTM and gave the Pump Shotgun a big buff, leakers were quickly hard at work finding unreleased content.

On October 13, ShiinaBR hit the jackpot with four different bundles – as seen below.

They include Daredevil’s red skin, as well as previously released Halloween skins that will likely return to the Item Shop.

The data miner didn’t put an expected release date on any of these bundles, or prices for that matter, but their introduction to the game files suggests players won’t have to wait long before they are made available to use in-game.

As mentioned earlier, Halloween is just around the corner for the community, so we should expect even more weird and wonderful skins to be released in the near future.

If it goes down anything like this patch, they will probably be leaked ahead of time as well – so keep your eyes peeled.

