Fortnite Kicks won’t work on some of the most popular skins after cosmetic delay

Epic Games delayed Fortnite’s latest cosmetic launch, Fortnite Kicks, and it’s causing a stir. After the v32.00 update, 35 popular skins lost compatibility with the highly-anticipated footwear feature.

Fortnite Kicks promised to be a game-changer for customization. The new feature allows players to swap out character footwear – a first for the game. Epic announced Kicks would drop on November 13, 2024, alongside update v32.10, featuring iconic brand collaborations with Nike and Jordan.

Players were eager for more unique self-expression, but on November 12, Epic pushed the launch back, citing a visual issue. The delay frustrated fans, especially after some promotional items were already available.

Article continues after ad

Dataminers quickly discovered another unexpected twist. After the v32.00 update, they found that 35 of the most beloved skins had lost their Kicks compatibility tags.

FNAssist, a trusted Fortnite dataminer, revealed on X that this change was a last-minute decision. The list includes fan-favorites like Solid Snake, Aang, Goku Black, and even John Cena. Here’s the full list:

Article continues after ad

Solid Snake

Davy Jones

Frieza

Sakaaran Champion Hulk

Katara

Captain Barbossa

Aang

Avatar State Aang

Goku Black

Dabi

Ochaco Uraraka

Katsuki Bakugo

All Might

Puppet Master Robert

Puppet Master Lars

Puppet Master James

Puppet Master Kirk

Ciri

Turanga Leela

Wolverine Pen and Ink

Chromatica Armor Gaga

Korra

Jack Skellington

Wastelander Magneto

Philip Fry

Jack Sparrow

Shoto Todoroki

Elizabeth Swann

Bagorah Luke

Kylo Ren

Snake Eyes

Arcane Vi

Anderson.Paak

Ali-a

John Cena

FNAssist clarified that this might be a temporary hiccup. “They’ll probably get their support added back in the future when Kicks release.” Epic might still be working on permissions or technical adjustments.

Article continues after ad

Others think it’s a sign of copyright issues with collaboration skins. “Frieza with Jordans would’ve made space and time collapse anyways,” joked another fan, pointing to the oddity of some potential combinations.

As Fortnite continues to grow, this situation underscores the unpredictable nature of its updates. Epic’s commitment to release new content sometimes means abrupt changes and delays. Fortnite players have had to endure sudden shake-ups, like the recent deactivation of the Reload game mode due to a persistent bug.

Article continues after ad

With Kicks’ release now in limbo, Fortnite’s future looks both thrilling and unpredictable. The game’s rapid evolution often leaves chaos in its wake.