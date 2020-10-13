All leaked skins & cosmetics in Fortnite v14.30 update - Dexerto

The Fortnite V14.30 patch is here, and as always, a new update means a new bunch of cosmetics. So, here’s what we’ve got in terms of skins, backblings, pickaxes, and more.

After weeks of waiting, the Fortnite V14.30 patch is here, marking the start of the build up to the annual Fortnitemares event.

The Halloween-themed event typically brings spooky changes to the battle royale, but given that is also the perfect time to throw on a costume, Epic Games adds plenty of skins that everyone wants to get their hands on.

This year looks no different either, given the rumors that Skull Trooper will be back in the item shop. However, it’s not all about throwback skins, as leakers have got their hands on fresh cosmetics too.

Every leaked cosmetic from Fortnite v14.30

Following the V14.30 patch going live on PC, leakers have been hard at work trying to reveal details about whats coming soon. That includes iFireMonkey, who has revealed all the new skins and cosmetics.

These new cosmetics include ten new skins, seven new pickaxes, as well as a handful of weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings.

In addition to these new leaked items, there is also the previously announced Daredevil skin that will also include a pickaxe, glider, and backbling.

Fortnite V14.30 leaked skin variants

Of top of all the new cosmetics, Epic have also added some style variants for skins, backblings, and pickaxes that have been in Fortnite for a while.

These include a ‘Cat’ style for the Penny skin, a carbon fiber style for Dummy, as well as variants for Number One, Noggin, and Wrong Turn – with the latter pair completing the carbon fiber combo.

These new cosmetics will not all be available from item shop right away, and there will likely be a decent wait before they are introduced to the rotation.

There is also the chance that some of them never see the light of day when it comes to being available for purchase. Epic has done this plenty in the past, adding cosmetics and then never releasing them, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on things moving forward.