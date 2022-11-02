Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

If you’re wondering how to ignite structures in Fortnite to complete all of The Herald Quests, then our simple guide has got you covered.

The Herald Quests have arrived in Fortnite, finally giving Battle Pass owners a chance to unlock this season’s secret skin as well as matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and alternate outfit.

One of these challenges requires players to ignite 50 structures, which might leave you a bit confused if you’ve not had to do this before. What’s considered to be a structure? And how do you ignite them?

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to ignite structures and complete this Herald Quest.

Epic Games

How to ignite a structure in Fortnite

You can ignite a structure by throwing a Firefly Jar at any wooden building. Each piece of wall or roof will count as a structure, so you can complete most of this challenge if you find a large building to ignite.

If you’re struggling to find Firefly Jars, one of the best locations to visit is Grim Gables. There are plenty of Fireflies scattered around here including some next to a red tractor on the right side of the big house.

This big house is also one of the best structures you can ignite for this challenge, as throwing just one Firefly Jar inside of it should bring the whole building down and easily meet your 50 structure quota.

Once you’ve ignited 50 structures and completed this Herald Quest, you’ll unlock the Epitaph Edge pickaxe and be one step closer to getting the complete collection of The Herald cosmetics.

While you’re here, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best Deathrun map codes | How to win Fortnite | Best weapons in Fortnite ranked