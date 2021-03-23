Every Fortnite Chapter 2 season update ranked from worst to best - Dexerto

As the dust has now settled on the Fortnite Season 6 update, players are forming their opinions on how it stacks up against past versions of the game. Here’s our ultimate Fortnite Chapter 2 season rankings.

Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite has gone through some massive changes since its debut back in 2017. Whether it’s map changes, powerful weapons, or major crossovers, each season has brought something new to the table.

Some players still long for the OG days of Dusty Depot and Salty Springs, while others are constantly looking ahead to the next big thing in the game. So naturally, everyone has their own favorite season, but some definitely stand out.

We previously ranked all of the Chapter 1 seasons, and now we’re putting the second chapter of Fortnite under the magnifying glass. Here’s every season in Chapter 2 so far, ranked from worst to best.

6. Chapter 2, Season 5: Zero Point

Arriving directly after a headline-grabbing Marvel crossover, Season 5 of Fortnite had big shoes to fill. It initially showed promise with a well-received Mandalorian cameo, the debut of Gold Bars and bounty hunting, and the introduction of sand tunneling as a new way to get around and sneak attack enemies.

But things quickly became stagnant, and it seemed as though Epic Games were relying solely on big-name crossovers to do the heavy lifting of keeping players interested. This worked with Season 4, because of the overarching Marvel theme, but in Season 5 it felt like a cheap cash grab as nothing really tied them all together.

Enjoyable features like sand tunneling were often disabled due to glitches, and there wasn’t even a season-ending live event to help Zero Point go out with a bang as Epic decided to save that for the beginning of Season 6 instead. Ultimately, there just wasn’t enough to keep players coming back to the game.

5. Chapter 2, Season 4: Nexus War

Whether you love or hate the pop-culture crossovers that now dominate Fortnite, there’s no denying that Season 4’s Marvel extravaganza was one of the most talked-about season ever, and helped introduce the game to a whole new audience.

The franchise’s most iconic superheroes (and villains) like Storm, Iron Man, and Venom were available in the game for the first time, while the map got a Marvel-themed refresh with locations including Doom’s Domain and Ant Manor. Special powers like Iron Man’s Unibeam and Thor’s Mjolnir Strike also made the season feel unique, even if there were too many of them.

It was an incredible season for Marvel fans, allowing them to witness their dream superhero matchups play out in Fortnite. For non-Marvel fans, though, there wasn’t much on offer here, and the game did feel like it was experiencing a bit of an identity crisis.

4. Chapter 2, Season 2: Top Secret

Season 2 is one of the most memorable for many Fortnite players. One of the major reasons for this is that the Battle Pass introduced several iconic characters including Meowscles, Midas, and Agent Peely, many of which you’ll still see on the battlefield. Deadpool as a secret skin, meanwhile, was the ultimate crowdpleaser.

Top Secret had a well-liked spy theme, too, with military agencies A.L.T.E.R. and E.G.O. battling it out across The Island. This storyline led to an impressive total of five new POIs including The Shark and The Yacht popping up on the map, as well as several landmarks in the form of SHADOW safe houses.

Arguably the most memorable live event in Fortnite history also took place during this season, as rapper Travis Scott performed his Astronomical concert on The Island. It’s still raved about to this day.

3. Chapter 2, Season 1: A New World

The first season of Chapter 2 proved that Epic Games were capable of truly switching their signature title up. Following a huge Black Hole event, which left the game unplayable for two days, a big bang-style explosion rebirthed The Island with a new storyline and multiple exciting locations to explore.

Season 1 also introduced plenty of features that have become staples of Fortnite, including a new Battle Pass progression system using XP, Upgrade Benches that could also sidegrade, fishing for healing items and weapons, and even the ability to swim – which most players probably couldn’t imagine living without now.

Perhaps the biggest downfall of this season, though, is that it went on for far too long. It’s the longest season to date at 128 days, and that meant things ended up feeling a bit boring towards the end. But for all those major changes that still have a lasting impact on Fortnite today, it deserves a high placement.

2. Chapter 2, Season 3: Splashdown

Season 3 introduced one of the biggest changes to the map in Fortnite history, and more than lived up to its ‘Splashdown’ theme by flooding the map with water and introducing new features like sharks, driveable cars, flammable items, and NPC enemies known as Marauders.

Splashdown also managed to achieve what most Fortnite seasons fail to do: It kept things feeling fresh throughout its entire run. As the season progressed, the water slowly drained from The Island, revealing both new and familiar locations that helped make the game interesting every time you played.

One main complaint with this season is that it didn’t stick around long enough, lasting only two months before Season 4 kicked off. As one of the most interesting phases in Chapter 2, it definitely could’ve lasted at least another few weeks.

1. Chapter 2, Season 6: Primal

Many players were starting to get Fortnite fatigue before Season 6 dropped, as it often seemed like nothing major was happening in the game. Sure, there were plenty of exciting crossovers like Marvel and The Mandalorian, but those were predominantly decorative. Where were the actual gameplay changes?

Fortunately, Season 6 changed all of that, as it properly shook things up for the first time in what felt like forever. The long-awaited weapon crafting feature arrived, tameable wild animals began appearing on the map, and multiple Guardian boss fights added a real sense of danger and excitement. The season-launching Zero Crisis event was also a massive highlight.

In many ways, Season 6 feels like a reborn game. It’s fresh, but still has that familiar Fortnite magic. It may seem a little too early to rank Primal as the best Fortnite season, but honestly, it’s already earned its place at the top of our list.