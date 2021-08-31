How to get Marvel Shang-Chi Fortnite skin: price, leaks & release

Fortnite leakers revealed that another skin based on a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi, is being added to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about its release.

Just days after releasing a Fortnite skin based on Will Smith’s character in Bad Boys, Epic Games is at it again, and this time, it looks like they’ve got another skin from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in-store – Shang-Chi.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s now showing in cinemas. Given the long history of collaborations between Fortnite and Marvel, it’s no surprise they’ve continued that trend.

A Shang-Chi collab will be released on September 2. pic.twitter.com/CnGkqqfMte — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 24, 2021

How to get the Marvel Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite

If you want to get the Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite, it’s business as usual. You can purchase it from the Item Shop the moment it’s available.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any way to unlock the skin for free, like through a special limited-time mode, promotion, or tournament.

Marvel Shang-Chi skin release date

Shiina claims the Shang-Chi skin will release on Thursday, September 2. And once it’s live, it will be available in the store for several days, so there’s plenty of time for players to get their hands on it and complete their collection.

How much is the Marvel Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite?

No price for the skin has been confirmed yet. However, new skins generally cost around 1,500 V-Bucks and sometimes have a bundle variant that costs around 2,500 V-Bucks. Leakers expect it will fall in the same range.