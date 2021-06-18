Fortnite Thanos skin leak reveals Season 7 Marvel crossover details

Right after Epic Games teased the return of Thanos, and maybe Marvel’s Avengers, one of Fortnite’s most reliable leakers has revealed the developers aren’t playing games. A new skin is coming, part of a Thanos Cup tournament.

The Fortnite developers have set, and raised, the standard for crossovers with pop culture phenomenons, with Marvel’s Avengers playing a key role at times.

Prior to the launch of Endgame, the Avengers returned to Fortnite with their own limited-time mode, and Epic even gave them their own themed season in Chapter 2.

While some fans have called for different crossovers – and some have even called for the end of crossovers altogether – we now know Thanos, at the very least, will be returning this season.

The Avengers villain, who is focused on destroying everything in his path, has played a key role in these crossovers, with players being able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and use his powers before.

While Season 7 is all about an alien invasion, and you can even use Rick and Morty skins, Epic dropped a major hint that Thanos could be joining them on June 18.

“He is inevitable…” they tweeted on June 18, alongside a few different colored emojis. Aside from his inevitable catchphrase being used, the emojis appear to represent the Infinity Stones that Thanos seeks to possess at all times.

He is inevitable…🟠🔴🔵🟣🟢🟡 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

While the teaser didn’t give too much away, these sort of tweets is what they’ve done previously to tease skins – and we now know that’s correct.

Fortnite Season 7 Thanos skin leaked

Soon after the teaser dropped, leaker ShiinaBR revealed a new Thanos Cup tournament is coming soon in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7.

The teaser itself created a flurry of initial hype for another Marvel crossover, though it looks like it will be exclusively tournament-based.

The skin as well as two other cosmetics will be available, kicking off on June 21.