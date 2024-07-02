Where to find Weapon X Lab in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

One of Fortnite’s many bunkers is open, this time leading players into Weapon Lab X, the former home of a well-known X-Men member.

On July 2, the Wastelander Magneto skin was made available in Fortnite via a hotfix that brought a slate of in-game challenges for Battle Pass owners to complete to earn a heap of Magneto-themed rewards. In addition, the Magneto Power gauntlets were added as a brand-new item.

The Magneto-centric update has also cracked open one of Fortnite’s several bunkers. Players can enter said bunker to discover the Weapon X Lab, potentially serving as a build-up for the return of Wolverine.

How to find Weapon X Lab in Fortnite

The Weapon X Lab can be found just South of Grand Glacier. We’ve marked it on Chapter 5 Season 3’s Battle Royale map below to make it easier to find.

You’ll know you’re there because the bunker doors have been ripped open, and you’ll likely see a few players running into the bunker to tour the Weapon X Lab.

Epic Games We have marked the Weapon X Lab with a blue marker to reveal its exact location on the Fortnite map.

Unfortunately, once you’re inside, there’s not much for players to interact with since there’s no loot or objects to fiddle with.

That said, there are two test tubes in the back of the room, one of which seems to have been cracked open by Wolverine given the claw marks on the walls. The other holds the iconic banana peel, serving as a call to Peely.

With Weapon X Lab in the mix, it’s very likely the leaked Wolverine skin based on his lab appearance from X-Men: Apocalypse may be coming soon.

Entering Weapon X Lab will complete one of the 10 Magneto quests, for which we have compiled a quest guide.

Be sure to check out how to get the Wasteland Magneto skin and how to complete all of Chapter 5 Season 3’s weekly quests and challenges.