Fortnite players hail this new glider as the best one ever

Fortnite players are hailing a new glider from the Marvel Universe as one of the best the game has ever gotten.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has completed half its course and with a hotfix on July 2, 2024, Epic unlocked Magneto Quests and cosmetics for Battle Pass owners. Players could now unlock and claim Magneto skin and themed cosmetic items by completing a set of quests in Zero Build or Battle Royale.

With the update, the Magneto Power utility item was also added bringing a new anti-vehicle meta. However, when it comes to cosmetics, one item stood out for players and that is the Magnetic Steps glider which is being hailed as the best glider to ever exist in the game.

Even content creators like Nick Eh 30 pointed out how the glider gives a heroic animation to the player using it with their “arms spread out” and improves upon two similar gliders in the past, the Queen’s Procession and Commander’s Descent by removing the “funky walk”.

Several players who agreed with the sentiment and loved the glider turned in their thoughts when one player said, “Easily top 3 glider.” Another chimed in, “Nah! This might be the cleanest glider in the game.”

A third player wrote, “This is sick! Might have to reinstall the game.” However, one player raised concerns about using the glider by saying it could be an easy kill for snipers. “Only to get one shot sniped out of the sky”, they said.

Still, the Fortnite community is praising Epic’s efforts in always “nailing these collabs” and going the “extra mile” to give fans what they want. With Magneto, Epic has also released a Weapon X Bundle in the Item Shop that brings the Wolverine skin back in a new style.

Players can also visit the Weapon X Lab in the game to witness the location where Wolverine escaped from and complete one of the Magneto Quests to gain free rewards.