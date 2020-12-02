Logo
Fortnite

Tfue teases Fortnite return after huge Season 5 update

Published: 2/Dec/2020 16:09

by David Purcell
Fortnite tfue
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 tfue

Fortnite Battle Royale’s Season 5 update might well have tempted Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney into returning to the battle royale, after the creator dropped a big teaser on social media. 

Epic Games rolled out a bumper new patch on December 2, following the huge Galactus event to seal the end for Season 4. Since that time, we have discovered major changes in the game — including new online quests to replace challenges, Mythic Items, and a new currency called Gold Bars.

With the majority of the community excited about those changes, things might be about to get ever better — as Tfue has hinted at an incoming stream on the game.

You know what that means… It could finally sneak back onto his daily Twitch schedule — or not!

Fortnite gold bars
Epic Games
There’s new Quests, Bounties and other things for Tfue to explore.

Tfue Fortnite stream?

On December 2, the former Fortnite esports star — who even competed in the World Cup — has set out the terms fans need to follow to get him back playing. It’s quite simple, too.

He tweeted: “Use code “Tfue” and I’ll stream Fortnite tomorrow.”

Whether or not the player will be looking to stream it for hours on end, or just a brief period of time, remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though, the new patch certainly is jam-packed with new content to work through.

In October, the streamer revealed two years was too much for him to stick to one game. He said: “Two years of cranking 90s was just too much. I had to spice it up and play other things. Plus, I felt like I milked the game so much that, like, me playing it was almost digging myself into a pit.”

Fortnite’s latest update is very much up and running now though, with a number of further changes are expected. New loot bosses are expected to drop alongside The Mandalorian at different locations throughout the season, which will keep the majority of people occupied.

Will Tfue be part of that? We’ll have to wait and see.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.