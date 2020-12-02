Tfue teases Fortnite return after huge Season 5 update

Fortnite Battle Royale’s Season 5 update might well have tempted Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney into returning to the battle royale, after the creator dropped a big teaser on social media.

Epic Games rolled out a bumper new patch on December 2, following the huge Galactus event to seal the end for Season 4. Since that time, we have discovered major changes in the game — including new online quests to replace challenges, Mythic Items, and a new currency called Gold Bars.

With the majority of the community excited about those changes, things might be about to get ever better — as Tfue has hinted at an incoming stream on the game.

You know what that means… It could finally sneak back onto his daily Twitch schedule — or not!

Tfue Fortnite stream?

On December 2, the former Fortnite esports star — who even competed in the World Cup — has set out the terms fans need to follow to get him back playing. It’s quite simple, too.

He tweeted: “Use code “Tfue” and I’ll stream Fortnite tomorrow.”

Whether or not the player will be looking to stream it for hours on end, or just a brief period of time, remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though, the new patch certainly is jam-packed with new content to work through.

In October, the streamer revealed two years was too much for him to stick to one game. He said: “Two years of cranking 90s was just too much. I had to spice it up and play other things. Plus, I felt like I milked the game so much that, like, me playing it was almost digging myself into a pit.”

Fortnite’s latest update is very much up and running now though, with a number of further changes are expected. New loot bosses are expected to drop alongside The Mandalorian at different locations throughout the season, which will keep the majority of people occupied.

Will Tfue be part of that? We’ll have to wait and see.