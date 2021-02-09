 How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges: leaked quests & rewards - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges

Published: 9/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 16:07

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 11 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are here, and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. Here’s how to complete all the challenges and earn that sweet XP.

Every week, Epic Games introduces a brand new set of challenges to their hit battle royale Fortnite. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to collect XP to max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

While most weeks have a loose theme like fishing or gnomes, Week 11 is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day as players will be taking on the role of Cupid to spread the love and find partners for Fishstick, Lovely, and more.

Fortnite Valentine's Day
Epic Games
Fortnite is celebrating Valentine’s Day with themed challenges.

Most of these challenges are location-based, with romantic meals taking place at The Island’s restaurants and presents being sourced from farms, for example. They shouldn’t be too difficult to complete if you know the map well.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Week 11 challenges that go live Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9AM ET, which includes seven Epic quests as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a massive amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quests

  • Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)
  • Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)
  • Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)
  • Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)
  • Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)
  • Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)
  • Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Let’s go through these quests then, shall we? First off, you’ll need to catch three different kinds of fish. We recommend doing this at Lazy Lake which is just north of Misty Meadows. You’ll find plenty of fishing equipment and fishing holes here.

To serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, you’ll simply need to visit any restaurant on the map and head inside. A rose can be found at Steel Farm or The Orchard, which are both located northeast of the sandy area that surrounds the Zero Point.

Fortnite Fishstick
Epic Games
Fortnite players will need to help Fishstick find a date for Valentine’s Day.

Collecting Grimbles’ love potion will require you to search around one of the three named POIs, which could take a while to find. Then, you’ll need to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town, which is just west of Slurpy Swamp.

Three chocolate boxes need to be collected from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. Again, this will be a case of hunting around for them. Finally, we’re not sure how to choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine – check back here for a guide to that quest when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Legendary Quest

  • Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

Our best advice for any ‘deal damage’ challenges is to target IO Guards instead of other players. Their aim typically isn’t very good, and they’re not very fast. This should make it easy to shoot them with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Interestingly, the Crossbow is currently vaulted in Season 5, so we’d assume Epic Games are planning to unvault the weapon before the Week 11 challenges go live. If that’s not the case, then players might need to complete this Legendary quest in an LTM.

Epic quests give 20,000 XP and Legendary quests give 55,000 XP. Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to complete these quests before the Week 12 challenges take over.

How to get The Flash Fortnite skin in Season 5

Published: 9/Feb/2021 15:30 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 15:32

by Daniel Megarry
The Flash Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

The latest crossover to arrive in Fortnite is iconic DC Comics character The Flash, who’ll be zooming into the game with his own skin in Season 5.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has seen countless epic crossovers since it debuted in 2017, with skins from the likes of Marvel Comics, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, God of War, and even Stranger Things appearing in the game.

So naturally, fans are always eager to see what incredible crossover Epic will pull out of the bag next. Well, it seems that we’ve just got confirmation of what’s to come – and superhero fans are in luck.

Fortnite The Flash Loading Screen
Epic Games
The Flash is the latest DC Comics character coming to Fortnite.

How to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

Following appearances from iconic DC Comics characters including The Joker and Poison Ivy, as well as the January Crew Pack-exclusive skin Green Arrow, Fortnite fans are getting another DC Comics skin.

Fortnite creators Epic Games confirmed in a blog post that The Flash will be arriving in the game’s Item Shop on Saturday, February 13, 2021, where players will be able to purchase a skin as well as other cosmetics.

The Flash cosmetics set will consist of the following items:

  • The Flash Outfit
  • Speed Force Slashers Pickaxe
  • Speed Force Back Bling
  • Quick Bite Emote
The Flash Fortnite
Epic Games
The Flash is arriving in the Fortnite Item Shop on February 13, 2021.

All of the above items will be available individually or as part of The Flash Bundle, which also includes a Flash-themed loading screen. There’s no confirmation of how much they will cost right now.

The skin appears to be based on The CW’s live-action version of Barry Allen aka The Flash, who has been portrayed by Grant Gustin across six seasons and various Arrowverse crossovers.

How to compete in The Flash Cup in Fortnite

It’s also been announced that there will be a tournament called The Flash Cup taking place on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, where players will have a chance to get hold of The Flash’s skin for free.

The tournament will be a Duos tournament, which means players will have to pair up with their best Duos partner. Together, they’ll play up to 10 matches in a 3-hour window in an attempt to come out on top.

The Flash Cup Fortnite
Epic Games
Fortnite players can get The Flash skin early by winning The Flash Cup.

Once the tournament is over, the top-performing Duos in each region will unlock The Flash skin and the Speed Force Back Bling three days before they’re released in the Item Shop – and completely for free.

Timings for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game, and the full rules for The Flash Cup can be found here.