How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges: leaked quests & rewards - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are here, and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. Here’s how to complete all the challenges and earn that sweet XP.

Every week, Epic Games introduces a brand new set of challenges to their hit battle royale Fortnite. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to collect XP to max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

While most weeks have a loose theme like fishing or gnomes, Week 11 is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day as players will be taking on the role of Cupid to spread the love and find partners for Fishstick, Lovely, and more.

Most of these challenges are location-based, with romantic meals taking place at The Island’s restaurants and presents being sourced from farms, for example. They shouldn’t be too difficult to complete if you know the map well.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Week 11 challenges that go live Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9AM ET, which includes seven Epic quests as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a massive amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quests

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (1)

Collect Grimbles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (1)

Let’s go through these quests then, shall we? First off, you’ll need to catch three different kinds of fish. We recommend doing this at Lazy Lake which is just north of Misty Meadows. You’ll find plenty of fishing equipment and fishing holes here.

To serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, you’ll simply need to visit any restaurant on the map and head inside. A rose can be found at Steel Farm or The Orchard, which are both located northeast of the sandy area that surrounds the Zero Point.

Collecting Grimbles’ love potion will require you to search around one of the three named POIs, which could take a while to find. Then, you’ll need to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town, which is just west of Slurpy Swamp.

Read More: Fortnite death map reveals most dangerous locations

Three chocolate boxes need to be collected from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. Again, this will be a case of hunting around for them. Finally, we’re not sure how to choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine – check back here for a guide to that quest when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Legendary Quest

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

Our best advice for any ‘deal damage’ challenges is to target IO Guards instead of other players. Their aim typically isn’t very good, and they’re not very fast. This should make it easy to shoot them with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Interestingly, the Crossbow is currently vaulted in Season 5, so we’d assume Epic Games are planning to unvault the weapon before the Week 11 challenges go live. If that’s not the case, then players might need to complete this Legendary quest in an LTM.

Epic quests give 20,000 XP and Legendary quests give 55,000 XP. Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to complete these quests before the Week 12 challenges take over.