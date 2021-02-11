One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges requires you to collect chocolate boxes, and we’ve got location maps so you can find each and every one.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style with a Hearts Wild tournament and a week of themed challenges that require players to complete a variety of quests based around the romantic holiday.

You’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to finish them, but it’s certainly worth completing them all as they’ll give you plenty of XP to level up your Battle Pass and unlock any skins or cosmetics you’re missing.

One of these challenges requires you to collect chocolate boxes from three separate locations, and it can be quite time-consuming if you don’t know where to look. Below, you’ll find maps for each POI marking the buildings that contain each box.

Fortnite chocolate box locations

As the challenge name hints, there are three POIs you can visit to collect chocolate boxes during Week 11: Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row. There are two chocolate boxes to be found in each location.

Unlike the Week 11 challenge to collect Grimbles’ love potion, which only requires you to find one item, for this quest you’ll need to find three items. This means paying a visit to at least two different POIs.

Fortunately, we’ve got maps for all three POIs with the exact location of each chocolate box marked so you can tick off this Fortnite challenge in no time at all.

Pleasant Park chocolate box locations

The first chocolate box at Pleasant Park can be found in the tall and slim blue-colored building in the southeast section of the POI. It’s been left in the top floor bedroom, on a chest of drawers next to the bed.

To get the next chocolate box, you’ll want to head to the yellow house at the west of Pleasant Park. This one is located on the ground floor living room, on a desk near the front window.

Holly Hedges chocolate box locations

The first chocolate box at Holly Hedges has been left on a bench in the outdoor garden area at the north of the POI. You may have visited this area during Fortnite’s winter event, as there was a Christmas tree and several chests here.

Next, you’ll need to pay a visit to the three-story green-colored house southeast of Holly Hedges. The chocolate box located here can be found on the dining room table on the ground floor.

Retail Row chocolate box locations

The first chocolate box at Retail Row is located in the supermarket along the north side of the POI. Enter from the front of the building and you’ll find it resting on one of the supermarket checkouts next to a till.

You can find the second chocolate box at Retail Row in a house at the south of the POI. The item you’re looking for has been placed on a bed on the upper floor bedroom.

Collect three chocolate boxes, and you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP. If you’re looking to collect even more XP in the game, head over to our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide.