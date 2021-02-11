Logo
Fortnite

Where to find chocolate boxes for Fortnite Week 11 challenge

Published: 11/Feb/2021 12:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite chocolate box locations
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges requires you to collect chocolate boxes, and we’ve got location maps so you can find each and every one.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is celebrating Valentine’s Day in style with a Hearts Wild tournament and a week of themed challenges that require players to complete a variety of quests based around the romantic holiday.

You’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to finish them, but it’s certainly worth completing them all as they’ll give you plenty of XP to level up your Battle Pass and unlock any skins or cosmetics you’re missing.

One of these challenges requires you to collect chocolate boxes from three separate locations, and it can be quite time-consuming if you don’t know where to look. Below, you’ll find maps for each POI marking the buildings that contain each box.

Fortnite chocolate box locations

chocolate boxes
Epic Games
You’ll need to collect three of these chocolate boxes to complete the Week 11 challenge.

As the challenge name hints, there are three POIs you can visit to collect chocolate boxes during Week 11: Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row. There are two chocolate boxes to be found in each location.

Unlike the Week 11 challenge to collect Grimbles’ love potion, which only requires you to find one item, for this quest you’ll need to find three items. This means paying a visit to at least two different POIs.

Fortunately, we’ve got maps for all three POIs with the exact location of each chocolate box marked so you can tick off this Fortnite challenge in no time at all.

Pleasant Park chocolate box locations

Fortnite Pleasant Park chocolate box locations
Epic Games
Chocolate box locations at Pleasant Park in Fortnite.

The first chocolate box at Pleasant Park can be found in the tall and slim blue-colored building in the southeast section of the POI. It’s been left in the top floor bedroom, on a chest of drawers next to the bed.

To get the next chocolate box, you’ll want to head to the yellow house at the west of Pleasant Park. This one is located on the ground floor living room, on a desk near the front window.

Holly Hedges chocolate box locations

Fortnite Holly Hedges chocolate box locations
Epic Games
Chocolate box locations at Holly Hedges in Fortnite.

The first chocolate box at Holly Hedges has been left on a bench in the outdoor garden area at the north of the POI. You may have visited this area during Fortnite’s winter event, as there was a Christmas tree and several chests here.

Next, you’ll need to pay a visit to the three-story green-colored house southeast of Holly Hedges. The chocolate box located here can be found on the dining room table on the ground floor.

Retail Row chocolate box locations

Fortnite Retail Row chocolate box locations
Epic Games
Chocolate box locations at Retail Row in Fortnite.

The first chocolate box at Retail Row is located in the supermarket along the north side of the POI. Enter from the front of the building and you’ll find it resting on one of the supermarket checkouts next to a till.

You can find the second chocolate box at Retail Row in a house at the south of the POI. The item you’re looking for has been placed on a bed on the upper floor bedroom.

Collect three chocolate boxes, and you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP. If you’re looking to collect even more XP in the game, head over to our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges

Published: 11/Feb/2021 13:03

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 11 challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are here, and they’re all about Valentine’s Day. Here’s how to complete all the challenges and earn that sweet XP.

Every week, Epic Games introduces a brand new set of challenges to their hit battle royale Fortnite. It’s the perfect opportunity for players to collect XP to max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

While most weeks have a loose theme like fishing or gnomes, Week 11 is pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day as players will be taking on the role of Cupid to spread the love and find partners for Fishstick, Lovely, and more.

Fortnite Valentine's Day
Epic Games
Fortnite is celebrating Valentine’s Day with themed challenges.

Most of these challenges are location-based, with romantic meals taking place at The Island’s restaurants and presents being sourced from farms, for example. They shouldn’t be too difficult to complete if you know the map well.

Below you’ll find the complete list of Week 11 challenges that go live Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 9AM ET, which includes seven Epic quests as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a massive amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quests

Let’s go through these quests then, shall we? First off, you’ll need to catch three different kinds of fish. We recommend doing this at Lazy Lake which is just north of Misty Meadows. You’ll find plenty of fishing equipment and fishing holes here.

To serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner, you’ll simply need to visit any restaurant on the map and head inside. A rose can be found at Steel Farm or The Orchard, which are both located northeast of the sandy area that surrounds the Zero Point.

Fortnite Fishstick
Epic Games
Fortnite players will need to help Fishstick find a date for Valentine’s Day.

Collecting Grimbles’ love potion will require you to search around one of the three named POIs, which could take a while to find. We’ve got a location guide here. Then, you’ll need to deliver it to either Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town, which is just west of Slurpy Swamp.

Three chocolate boxes need to be collected from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row. Again, we’ve got a location guide right here. Finally, we’re not sure how to choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine – check back here for a guide to that quest when the challenges go live.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Legendary Quest

  • Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000/2000/3000/4000/5000)

Our best advice for any ‘deal damage’ challenges is to target IO Guards instead of other players. Their aim typically isn’t very good, and they’re not very fast. This should make it easy to shoot them with a crossbow from a safe distance.

Interestingly, the Crossbow is currently vaulted in Season 5, so we’d assume Epic Games are planning to unvault the weapon before the Week 11 challenges go live. If that’s not the case, then players might need to complete this Legendary quest in an LTM.

Epic quests give 20,000 XP and Legendary quests give 55,000 XP. Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to complete these quests before the Week 12 challenges take over.