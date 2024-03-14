Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 event: How to access map, challenges & rewards

The Fortnite Lantern Fest event has finally dropped, bringing lots of new quests to keep players occupied. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 event in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite always has a way to keep players coming back to the game. Aside from new cosmetics and collabs, the game occasionally releases limited-time events that reward players with freebies and XP.

Now, in Chapter 5 Season 2, players are welcomed by the returning Lantern Fest event to celebrate Ramadan in the game. This event brings up a new limited-time mode as well as quests that players can complete to earn rewards.

Whether you’re looking to get some extra XP or simply want to take a break from sweats in the Battle Royale, the Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 event is one way to keep you occupied, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Map Code

The Fortnite Lantern Fest event offers players various tasks, ranging from Arena challenges, finding lanterns, to preparing the dining table, and more.

To join the Fortnite Lantern Fest event, you’re required to input the island’s map code in the game. Simply follow the steps below:

In your main lobby menu, click the search icon beside Play. Enter the Fortnite Lantern Fest map code: 5629-9147-3382. Select the “Lantern Fest Oasis” map.

You should be put in a queue afterward, provided that everything was done correctly.

All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 event challenges

Epic Games

Once you’ve loaded into the map, there’ll be several tasks that you can complete. Some of them require you to interact with objects depending on the quest, but there are also quests that involve eliminating other players. Below, we’ve listed all the event challenges.

Finish Arena Challenges

Finish Arcade Challenges

Find All 4 Lanterns

Finish All 4 Riddles

Prepare The Dining Table

All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 rewards

If you’re wondering if there’s any free cosmetic reward you can get from these quests, then the answer is none. At least, at the time of writing.

However, if there’s anything added down the line, we’ll be sure to update this article. Currently, the rewards from this event are solely limited to XP.