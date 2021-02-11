Where to find Grimbles’ love potions in Fortnite: Location guide

This week’s Fortnite challenges will ask you to collect Grimbles’ love potion. Here’s the location of every potion with handy maps to make finding them a breeze.

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are all about Valentine’s Day, with players having to locate romantic gifts hidden around The Island and also help various NPCs find a date in time for the big day.

Completing these weekly challenges is one of the best ways to collect XP and max out your Battle Pass, unlocking some sweet skins and cosmetics as you go. You’ll have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to finish them.

One of the more difficult Week 11 quests requires you to find love potions for Grimble, the gnome-inspired NPC who appears at Fort Crumpet. We’ve put together a handy guide to every location so you can tick this challenge off in no time.

Fortnite love potion locations

As the challenge suggests, there are three POIs you can visit to collect a love potion: Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold. You’ll only need one potion, so pick your favorite location and land there.

These potions are hard to miss, as they’re quite big and colored bright red. Once you’ve found a potion, all you’ll need to do is interact with it to pick it up and you’ll have completed this specific Fortnite quest.

The exact locations of the potions aren’t marked on the map, though, so players will need to do some hunting around to find them. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of every location to make this a whole lot easier.

Fort Crumpet love potion location

While the Fort Crumpet POI isn’t a named location in Fortnite, it’s pretty easy to get to, and you’ve more than likely visited it to complete previous weekly challenges. It can be found just northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Fort Crumpet can feel like a bit of a maze when finding items here, especially as it’s spread over multiple floors. The love potion is located on a table on the ground floor, underneath the central building. Enter from the east side to make it easier.

Coral Cove love potion location

Don’t get this POI confused with the nearby Coral Castle; Coral Cove is an unnamed location that can be found on a cliff edge just west of it. You’ll probably recognize it because it has a giant shell hut at the summit.

The love potion itself is found just behind the shell hut, making this arguably the easiest potion to go after now you know where it is. This is typically a quiet area, too, which should make it easier to collect.

Stealthy Stronghold love potion location

The final love potion at Stealthy Stronghold is located inside one of the old stone buildings just west of the center of the Stronghold. It will appear on the ground floor, underneath the stairs and next to a chest.

We’d recommend avoiding this one for two reasons: Not only is it quite a large and difficult area to navigate, but this POI can also become quite crowded and deadly with Predator appearing there right now.

Once you’ve collected a love potion, that sweet 20,000 XP will be all yours. If you’re looking to collect more XP, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide for more tips.