Fortnite

Where to find Grimbles’ love potions in Fortnite: Location guide

Published: 11/Feb/2021 10:45

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Grimbles Love Potion
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

This week’s Fortnite challenges will ask you to collect Grimbles’ love potion. Here’s the location of every potion with handy maps to make finding them a breeze.

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 11 challenges are all about Valentine’s Day, with players having to locate romantic gifts hidden around The Island and also help various NPCs find a date in time for the big day.

Completing these weekly challenges is one of the best ways to collect XP and max out your Battle Pass, unlocking some sweet skins and cosmetics as you go. You’ll have until Thursday, February 18, 2021, to finish them.

One of the more difficult Week 11 quests requires you to find love potions for Grimble, the gnome-inspired NPC who appears at Fort Crumpet. We’ve put together a handy guide to every location so you can tick this challenge off in no time.

Fortnite love potion locations

Fortnite Grimble

As the challenge suggests, there are three POIs you can visit to collect a love potion: Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold. You’ll only need one potion, so pick your favorite location and land there.

These potions are hard to miss, as they’re quite big and colored bright red. Once you’ve found a potion, all you’ll need to do is interact with it to pick it up and you’ll have completed this specific Fortnite quest.

The exact locations of the potions aren’t marked on the map, though, so players will need to do some hunting around to find them. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of every location to make this a whole lot easier.

Fort Crumpet love potion location

Fort Crumpet love potion Fortnite
Epic Games
Love potion location at Fort Crumpet.

While the Fort Crumpet POI isn’t a named location in Fortnite, it’s pretty easy to get to, and you’ve more than likely visited it to complete previous weekly challenges. It can be found just northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Fort Crumpet can feel like a bit of a maze when finding items here, especially as it’s spread over multiple floors. The love potion is located on a table on the ground floor, underneath the central building. Enter from the east side to make it easier.

Coral Cove love potion location

Coral Cove love potion location
Epic Games
Love potion location at Coral Cove.

Don’t get this POI confused with the nearby Coral Castle; Coral Cove is an unnamed location that can be found on a cliff edge just west of it. You’ll probably recognize it because it has a giant shell hut at the summit.

The love potion itself is found just behind the shell hut, making this arguably the easiest potion to go after now you know where it is. This is typically a quiet area, too, which should make it easier to collect.

Stealthy Stronghold love potion location

Stealthy Stronghold love potion Fortnite
Epic Games
Love potion location at Stealthy Stronghold.

The final love potion at Stealthy Stronghold is located inside one of the old stone buildings just west of the center of the Stronghold. It will appear on the ground floor, underneath the stairs and next to a chest.

We’d recommend avoiding this one for two reasons: Not only is it quite a large and difficult area to navigate, but this POI can also become quite crowded and deadly with Predator appearing there right now.

Once you’ve collected a love potion, that sweet 20,000 XP will be all yours. If you’re looking to collect more XP, make sure you check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 challenges guide for more tips.

Fortnite

Best Fortnite settings for console: PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Switch

Published: 10/Feb/2021 16:59

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite best settings
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite allows you to change settings to improve everything from performance to graphical quality and aiming accuracy. Here are the best settings you can use.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale title Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world, with millions trying to score a coveted Victory Royale at the end of every match to show off their gaming prowess.

As a result, getting the right settings is incredibly important, as they can sometimes be the difference between winning and losing. But with so many options to adjust, where do you even start? It can be quite daunting.

Every player has their own preferences and style of play, so we’d recommend that you play around with the options and see what works for you. But we’ve put together what we believe are some of the best settings in Fortnite below.

Fortnite

Video Settings

There aren’t too many Video settings to tinker with, but a few adjustments here and there can make a difference. Turning the Brightness up, for example, can make it easier to spot enemies when it’s dark on The Island. On the other hand, Contrast doesn’t matter too much.

Motion Blur is supposed to give a more realistic look, but it can cause gameplay lag and even dizziness in some players. It’s a good idea to have Show FPS on, simply so you can figure out if you’re playing at an optimal 60fps. Of course, any Color Blind settings will be specific to the player.

  • Brightness: 120
  • User Interface Contrast: 0
  • Color Blind Mode: Down to personal preference
  • Color Blind Strength: Down to personal preference
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Show FPS: On

Fortnite

Game Settings

One of the biggest changes you can make here is to set Matchmaking Region to the closest region to you, which will ensure your ping remains as low as possible. Auto may be faster, but it could result in a worse connection with lag in gameplay, especially during unusual hours.

Toggle Sprint should be off and Sprint by Default should be on to keep you moving as fast as possible at all times. Turning Auto-Open Doors on, Hold to Swap Pickup off, and Tap to Search/Interact on will reduce the amount of time you’re vulnerable while standing still.

Auto Sort Consumables to the Right being on will make switching weapons quicker. Finally, all of the build settings depend on your own play style, but most players prefer to have Disable Pre-Edit Option turned on as pre-edits often cause them to lose matches.

  • Matchmaking Region: Set this to your nearest Region
  • Toggle Sprint: Off
  • Sprint by Default: On
  • Sprint Cancels Reloading: Off
  • Auto-Open Doors: On
  • Hold to Swap Pickup: Off
  • Toggle Targeting: Off
  • Mark Danger when Targeting: On
  • Auto Pick Up Weapons: Off
  • Auto Sort Consumables to Right: On
  • Reset Building Choice: On
  • Disable Pre-Edit Option: On
  • Turbo Building: On
  • Confirm Edit on Release: On
  • Contextual Tips: On
  • Invert View: Down to personal preference
  • Invert Airborne Controls: Down to personal preference
  • Turbo Delete in Creative Mode: On
  • Tap to Search/Interact: On

Fortnite Dive Loading Screen

HUD Options

There aren’t too many settings that are worth changing from the default selections here. Most of the HUD options like Reticle, Player Health, Resources, and Control Prompts are essential to playing Fortnite.

However, if you do want to declutter your screen, you can turn off some options including Pickup Loot Stream, Elimination Feed, Net Debug Stats, and Quest Progress as they don’t have any real impact on how well you’ll perform in the game.

Controller Options

Turning Vibration and Adaptive Triggers (PS5 only) off will help you when aiming, as even subtle movements can throw your accuracy off. The Build Immediately option might take a while to get used to, but it will allow you to build much faster and defend yourself from enemy fire.

Sensitivity is down to personal preference, but we’ve found that having higher sensitivity than the standard amount helps to aim quicker. Equally, reducing the Deadzone on both Left and Right Stick will allow for faster reactions.

  • Controller Auto-run: On
  • Build Immediately (Builder Pro): On
  • Edit Hold Time: 0.150 seconds
  • Vibration: Off
  • Look Sensitivity: 6 (Normal++)
  • Aim Sensitivity (ADS): 6 (Normal++)
  • Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.5x
  • Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.2x
  • Use Advanced Options: Off
  • Left Stick Deadzone: 10%
  • Right Stick Deadzone: 10%
  • Enable Adaptive Triggers: Off
  • Use Effect for Press: Off

As we said before, choosing settings in any game ultimately comes down to personal preference, but using our recommendations above is a good starting point for any gamer.

Play around with them in a few matches, and you’ll be a Fortnite pro in no time!