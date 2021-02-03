 How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:40

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 10 Challenges
Epic Games

On a mission to complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 10 challenges? We’ve got a definitive guide with some handy tips to finish them all in no time.

Another set of weekly challenges have arrived in Fortnite, and that means even more chances for players to earn that all-important XP and max out their Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to an end on March 15.

This week’s quests are actually pretty easy in comparison to previous ones this season. There are no hidden items to find or unmarked locations to visit, so it shouldn’t take you too long to tick them all off your list.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Season 5 Week 10 challenges have arrived in Fortnite.

In fact, most of the Week 10 challenges are activities you’ll complete during everyday play. For example, you’ll need to consume three items of food, upgrade three weapons, and eliminate five IO Guards.

Below you’ll find the complete list of quests you can tackle during Week 10. There are seven Epic quests in total, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Quests

  • Use food consumables (3)
  • Eliminations with Common Weapons (1)
  • Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (1)
  • Dance near Pleasant Park (1)
  • Deal Melee Damage (300)
  • Upgrade weapons (3)
  • Eliminate IO Guards (5)

Using food consumables is pretty straightforward. You can find them inside stores at locations like Retail Row and Misty Meadows. Getting eliminations with common weapons is easy too, as you’ll find them lying around as floor loot.

To go swimming at Lazy Lake, you’ll need to visit the lake at the south of the map, which is in between Misty Meadows and the Lazy Lake POI. Dancing near Pleasant Park will require you to simply use a dance emote at Pleasant Park.

Fortnite Pleasant Park
Epic Games
One Week 10 challenge requires you to dance at Pleasant Park.

Dealing melee damage can be done by attacking other players with your pickaxe, which could be dangerous if your target has strong weapons. It might be best to do this near the beginning of a match when players are still searching for loot.

The upgrading weapons challenge requires you to visit an NPC that offers this service, such as Kondor at Misty Meadows, with some Gold Bars to spare. Upgrading common weapons is cheaper, so do that if you’re running low.

Finally, we’ve got a handy IO Guard location guide from a previous challenge to help you complete the final Epic quest of eliminating five IO Guards.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Legendary Quest

  • Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs (20/40/60/80/100)

As far as Legendary Quests go, this is probably one of the easiest we’ve seen so far. While other weeks have required you to take down IO Guards or get headshot damage, this one doesn’t even require you to engage in combat.

A grand total of 100 sofas, beds, or chairs need to be destroyed to fully complete this Legendary Quest, which could take you a while to do. Just keep an eye out for them while looting houses for weapons, and you should be fine.

Remember, you’ll need to complete all of the Week 10 challenges by Thursday, February 11, 2021, when they’ll be replaced by the Week 11 challenges.

Fortnite leaked Frozen exotic SMG: everything we know

Published: 3/Feb/2021 0:31

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

With the release of Fortnite v15.30, some notable leakers found evidence for a new Frozen exotic SMG and it’s even playable to a certain extent but, strangely enough, the weapon isn’t currently available in-game. Here’s what we know about it, as of February 2, 2021.

When Fortnite v15.30 was first announced, Epic Games revealed that the battle royale game would be getting two new Exotic weapons when the update went live, the Chug Cannon and the Burst Quad Rocket Launcher, both of which were available to buy from NPC’s located around the map.

What they didn’t mention, however, is that another weapon was stealthy added in at the same time as well called the Frozen SMG but, as far as players are aware, no one can actually find it, leading some to believe it’s not actually available.

While that’s not entirely surprising as weapons get added into the code all the time before they are released, what is surprising is that it seems to be ready to go, with stats, textures, and the works.

Frozen SMG stats and gameplay

According to notable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX and iFireMonkey, we now know the statistics for the new Frozen SMG. The weapon is set to use light bullets, as one might expect, and has a reload speed of 2.1 seconds, a magazine size of 35, and deals 20 damage to other players.

Given that it’s an exotic item, it almost certainly has some kind of effect, although that effect is not yet clear. Previously, something called the Freeze AR was leaked, which reportedly gave players shot by it a Chiller effect. It’s possible that this SMG has a similar effect.

We even have a look at the weapon in-game thanks to HYPEX, who was able to get a screenshot of the weapon. Currently, very little gameplay is out in the wild so it’s unknown how well it performs.

Is the Frozen SMG available yet?

Currently, it seems like it’s impossible to get your hands on the Frozen SMG quite yet, even though it’s in a seemingly complete state. That being said, given how far along into the development it is, it wouldn’t be shocking if it made its grand appearance sometime in the near future, probably within the next couple of weeks.

That being said, once it is available, it’ll almost certainly be sold at one of the AI’s located around the map, as is the case with every other exotic and mythic weapon in the game and will probably cost a good chunk of your gold bars.

This is all pure speculation, however, and plans could be completely different by the time it’s released.

All in all, it’ll be interesting to see how this new weapon affects the metagame.

Exotic/mythic weapons in the past have caused changes in the meta before so this one could do the same. We’ll just have to wait for release.