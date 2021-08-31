How to complete all Fortnite Island Games quests & earn free rewards

A brand new set of challenges called the Island Games have arrived in Fortnite Season 7, and there are plenty of rewards on offer for completing all the quests, including loads of XP and free cosmetics.

There’s less than two weeks to go until Fortnite Season 7 finally comes to an end with a heavily-rumored live finale event, but that doesn’t mean that things are slowing down. In fact, it seems like we’re getting more content than ever!

Following on from the alien-themed Cosmic Summer quests in June, Epic Games have introduced another set of challenges called the Island Games, and there’s a chance to win some great rewards like the Qwerty Pickaxe and Wavebreaker Wrap.

So once you’ve finished all your weekly Epic and Legendary challenges in Fortnite, read on to find out everything you need to know to complete the new Island Games quests and the rewards on offer.

How to complete all Island Games quests in Fortnite

Here are all of the Fortnite Island Games quests and their rewards:

Quest Quantity Reward Complete Island Games Quests 5 On the Rise Emoticon Complete Island Games Quests 7 Wavebreaker Wrap Complete Island Games Quests 9 Qwerty Pickaxe Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble 5,500 20,000 XP Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble 6 30,000 XP Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble 50 Drooly Spray Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout 5 20,000 XP Get eliminations in Prison Breakout 25 20,000 XP Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout 1,500 30,000 XP Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 750 20,000 XP Deal damage from above in Finest 2v2 2,500 Beachball Banner Icon Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava 5,000 20,000 XP Destroy enemy structures in Red vs Blue Lava 200 30,000 XP Hunt wildlife in Wildlands Survival 30 30,000 XP Seach containers, coolers, fridges, or tolls in Wildlands Survival 25 30,000 XP Catch Zero Point fish or Vendetta Floppers from fishing in Wildlands Survival 10 Starfish Banner Icon

As you can see in the table above, there are a total of 16 quests to complete, and all of them take place across various Creative Mode maps such as Red vs Blue Rumble and Prison Breakout.

When do the Fortnite Island Games end?

With Season 7 of Fortnite coming to an end on September 12, 2021, it’s expected that the Island Games will expire on the same date.

This means players will have two weeks to complete all of the quests and unlock those free rewards, as well as earn all of the XP on offer to level up your Battle Pass in the final stretch before Season 8 begins.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite home page for more guides, news, and leaks from across the Island.