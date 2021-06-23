How to complete all Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests & earn free rewards

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 23/Jun/2021 10:06by Daniel Megarry
A brand new set of Cosmic Summer challenges have gone live in Fortnite Season 7, and they offer loads of opportunities to earn some sweet rewards. Best of all, they’re totally free!
In order to celebrate the arrival of summer, Epic Games have introduced their latest 14 Days of Summer event. It’s called the Cosmic Summer Celebration, and it continues the alien theme of this Invasion season.
The highlight of the two-week-long event are the new Cosmic Summer quests that give players the chance to unlock rewards like reactive back blings, surfboard gliders, and weapon wraps – many of which have alternative styles.
Along with the regular weekly Epic and Legendary challenges, Fortnite fans will have loads to keep them occupied over the next couple of weeks. Here’s everything you need to know to complete these challenges.
There are 17 quests to take part in during the Cosmic Summer event, and each one needs to be completed on a Creative map. Simply use the code 4059-2791-0712 in order to visit the necessary Creative Island.
Here are all of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenges and their rewards:
|Quest
|Quantity
|Reward
|Complete Cosmic Summer Quests
|2
|Believer Beach Loading Screen
|Complete Cosmic Summer Quests
|6
|Icy Pop Wrap
|Complete Cosmic Summer Quests
|12
|Lil’ Treat Traversal Emote
|Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio
|1000
|Brain Freeze (Slurpberry) Back Bling
|Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio
|10
|No Reward
|Gain health or apply shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio
|500
|Firecracker Freefall Contrail
|Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio
|50
|Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board) Glider
|Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100
|10
|Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Back Bling
|Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100
|1000
|Beach Blast Lobby Track
|Revive teammates in Pro 100
|20
|Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Glider
|Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights
|5000
|Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) Back Bling
|Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights
|50
|KA-BANG! Wrap
|Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights
|25
|Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) Glider
|Build structures in The Pit
|500
|Brain Freeze (Whirlberry) Back Bling
|Destroy structures in The Pitt
|500
|Stellar Sipper Emoticon
|Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pitt match
|5
|Marshmallows Harvesting Tool
|Get headshots in The Pit
|50
|Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) Glider
Once you’ve finished the quests, you’ll be able to show off all your new Fortnite cosmetics. There are also plenty of matching summer-themed skins coming to the Item Shop during the Cosmic Summer event.
The new Cosmic Summer Celebration event kicks off in Fortnite on Tuesday, June 22, at 10AM ET (3PM BST) and runs until Tuesday, July 6, at 10AM ET (3PM BST).
This means players will have two weeks to complete all of the quests and earn those free rewards. With the arrival of Alien Parasites and Holly Hedges soon becoming Holly Hatchery, there will be plenty more to enjoy, too.
