How to complete all Fortnite Cosmic Summer quests & earn free rewards

A brand new set of Cosmic Summer challenges have gone live in Fortnite Season 7, and they offer loads of opportunities to earn some sweet rewards. Best of all, they’re totally free!

In order to celebrate the arrival of summer, Epic Games have introduced their latest 14 Days of Summer event. It’s called the Cosmic Summer Celebration, and it continues the alien theme of this Invasion season.

The highlight of the two-week-long event are the new Cosmic Summer quests that give players the chance to unlock rewards like reactive back blings, surfboard gliders, and weapon wraps – many of which have alternative styles.

Along with the regular weekly Epic and Legendary challenges, Fortnite fans will have loads to keep them occupied over the next couple of weeks. Here’s everything you need to know to complete these challenges.

How to complete Fortnite Cosmic Summer Quests

There are 17 quests to take part in during the Cosmic Summer event, and each one needs to be completed on a Creative map. Simply use the code 4059-2791-0712 in order to visit the necessary Creative Island.

Here are all of the Fortnite Cosmic Summer challenges and their rewards:

Quest Quantity Reward Complete Cosmic Summer Quests 2 Believer Beach Loading Screen Complete Cosmic Summer Quests 6 Icy Pop Wrap Complete Cosmic Summer Quests 12 Lil’ Treat Traversal Emote Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio 1000 Brain Freeze (Slurpberry) Back Bling Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio 10 No Reward Gain health or apply shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio 500 Firecracker Freefall Contrail Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio 50 Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board) Glider Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 10 Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Back Bling Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 1000 Beach Blast Lobby Track Revive teammates in Pro 100 20 Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Glider Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights 5000 Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) Back Bling Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights 50 KA-BANG! Wrap Eliminate players while in an X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights 25 Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) Glider Build structures in The Pit 500 Brain Freeze (Whirlberry) Back Bling Destroy structures in The Pitt 500 Stellar Sipper Emoticon Eliminate players with 5 different types of weapons in a single The Pitt match 5 Marshmallows Harvesting Tool Get headshots in The Pit 50 Cloud Llama Board (Golden Wave) Glider

Once you’ve finished the quests, you’ll be able to show off all your new Fortnite cosmetics. There are also plenty of matching summer-themed skins coming to the Item Shop during the Cosmic Summer event.

When does the Cosmic Summer event end?

The new Cosmic Summer Celebration event kicks off in Fortnite on Tuesday, June 22, at 10AM ET (3PM BST) and runs until Tuesday, July 6, at 10AM ET (3PM BST).

This means players will have two weeks to complete all of the quests and earn those free rewards. With the arrival of Alien Parasites and Holly Hedges soon becoming Holly Hatchery, there will be plenty more to enjoy, too.

In the meantime, check out our Fortnite home page for more guides, news, and leaks from across the Island.