Fortnite is bringing an FPS mode in 2024 but there’s a catch

An FPS mode is finally coming to Fortnite later this year, and fans are over the moon with the news of the long-anticipated mode.

As a predominantly third-person title, fans have always dreamed of Fortnite expanding its POVs. Those calls were semi-addressed when new weapons allowed ADS options, mirroring the feel of FPS similar titles like Call of Duty and more.

It seems like the community’s pleas may finally be answered. Epic Games’ keynote during State of Unreal 2024 revealed a ton of exciting information relating to Fortnite, including a Fall Guys arrival, a switch to UEFN for battle royale in 2025, and more. Amongst the sea of news, the arrival of an FPS mode caught the eyes of many.

Of course, fans seeing the news were over the moon with the idea, especially since this idea has been a popular theory in the Fortnite rumor mill for some time.

“LETS F**KING GO,” one player replied to ShiinaBR’s tweet, while another shared that Fortnite’s Creative Mode will see players playing Call of Duty after creators remake all the maps. Some fans weren’t thrilled with the idea, as they feared Fortnite was continuing its plight to imitate Warzone, a major complaint when Chapter 5 arrived.

What many players haven’t picked up on is that this is only for UEFN’s Creator tools, not a permanent design choice in Fortnite’s core modes. Whether that will change or not will remain to be seen, but there’s still some time before this goes live since no date is attached.