Fortnite’s Sabrina Carpenter Espresso emote removed not even a day after launch

Not even a day since Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso emote was added in the shop, Fortnite devs decided to remove it.

With Fortnite already featuring Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” in Festival mode and in the Reload trailer, it seemed only a matter of time until the song was added to the game as an emote.

And sure enough, the leaks were accurate, as the Caffeinated emote using the song finally arrived in the Item Shop on Oct 17, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Like other Icon Series emotes in general, the emote is priced at 500 V-Bucks and loops the song when used. There’s only one problem.

Why did Fortnite remove the Espresso emote?

The majority of players weren’t happy with the emote because it used a sped-up version of the song. Many of these players took their frustration to social media, with some of them going as far as slamming it as “garbage.”

Now, not even 24 hours after the emote was added, Epic decided to remove it from the shop. They didn’t exactly specify why it was removed, though it’s highly likely due to complaints flooding all over social media just after the emote’s launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a post on X, the FortniteStatus account mentioned: “We’ve temporarily removed the Caffeinated Emote from the Item Shop, and will provide more info on when it will return.”

There may not be an exact date when this emote will return, but based on similar situations with past emotes, Epic may be working to update it.

After all, when the Rebellious Emote featuring Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red song was first released, it was censored because it contained the word “devil.” However, this was later fixed to include the word. So, it’s likely that the Caffeinated emote could be tweaked with an update as well seeing the community’s reaction so far.

Article continues after ad

For a while, players have been complaining about emotes that would use the sped-up version of the original song. This mostly applies to Icon Series emotes based on notable celebrities, artists, and influencers. Not all of them are like this, though, and the NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye Emote is one example.