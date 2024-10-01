BibleThump lives on after Twitch replaces it with another official emote

The iconic Binding of Isaac BibleThump emote is living on after Twitch removed it as an official emote, with the original creator giving his blessing to bring it back.

On September 25, 2024, Twitch revealed that it was removing the iconic BibleThump emote due to the company’s license to use it expiring on October 1.

The Stake-owned streaming platform Kick expressed interest in taking over the rights to BibleThump, but Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen made it clear he wanted to go another route to make it available.

On September 30, McMillen revealed that BibleThump will live on as popular emote plugins FrankerFaceZ and 7TV have added it to their databases.

“Thank you FrankerFaceZ and 7TV for bringing Isaac back from the dead! BibleThump lives on!” he said in a tweet.

FrankerFace and 7TV shared the news on their social media channels as well.

“It’s official—BibleThump has been removed from Twitch. If you want to express your grievances in emote form, we recommend BibleThump. That’s because BibleThump lives on as a global FFZ emote, by the request of Edmund McMillen! Enjoy your new home, little guy. o7,” they said.

Alongside a video of Isaac dancing, 7TV said: “Massive thanks to Edmund McMillen for allowing this!”

Fans flocked to the comments of each post to share their excitement, as FFZ and 7TV are among the most popular emote database plugins used on Twitch.

“Lets goooo, [the] story lives on,” one user replied.

Another said: “You are a f**king legend Edmund.”

“Thank you for doing what Twitch couldn’t and thank you Edmund McMillen for allowing this,” a third user commented.

Twitch has since revealed three new emotes to replace the iconic BibleThump face, but users made it clear that they weren’t interested in any of the offerings.

The Amazon-owned platform has since decided on the purple-faced ‘bigsad’ emote, and it’s already available for use on the site.