Kick wants rights to iconic BibleThump emote after Twitch reveals its removal

Kick has expressed interest in taking over the rights to Twitch’s iconic BibleThump emote after the Amazon-owned platform revealed it was being removed.

On September 25, 2024, Twitch revealed that the BibleThump emote was being removed at the end of the month due to the rights to use it expiring.

“The end of the BibleThump Era (2013-2024) is nigh! On 9/30, the rights to our beloved emote expire. While this is sad news, we know that all emotes go to heaven. SPEAKING OF SAD – we’re going to need a new emote to spam these feelings,” they said.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments to mourn the loss of the iconic emote, which stems from the 2011 hit indie game Binding of Isaac.

Isaac’s creator Edmund McMillen shared his thoughts as well, making it clear that he’s interested in finding a “solution” so it could still be featured on Twitch.

“For those wondering what happened with the Bible thump emote, I’m 100% fine with coming up with a good solution to keep or modify the emote but I’m not in control of the new Twitch policies so it’s really up to them,” he said.

Although Twitch will be getting rid of the emote before October, Stake-owned streaming platform Kick reached out to McMillen with a post implying they’d like to have it.

“We cooking?” they asked. Shortly after, the Isaac creator retweeted the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comments of Kick’s reply to make it clear they don’t want Edmund to partner with the platform, and the indie dev has yet to respond to them as well.

We’ll have to wait to see if BibleThump gets to see a new light as an emote on either platform or perhaps through a third-party emote source like 7tv.

This isn’t the only change Twitch has announced over the last few weeks either. On September 20, the Amazon-owned platform revealed they were going to begin telling streamers what caused their ban by including clips of the offending content with their emails.