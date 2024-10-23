Fortnite’s Sabrina Carpenter Espresso emote returning with much-requested change

Epic Games have confirmed that the ‘Caffeinated’ Sabrina Carpenter emote is set to return to Fortnite in an upcoming update, this time using the original version of Espresso.

It seemed almost inevitable that Sabrina Carpenter would appear in Fortnite eventually, after the pop superstar dominated most of 2024 with a number-one album and a series of chart-conquering songs.

However, when the collaboration finally came, many fans were left disappointed. While her biggest hit, Espresso, was available in its most well-known form as a Jam Track, the Caffeinated emote used the sped-up ‘Double Shot’ remix.

After plenty of backlash from Fortnite players and Carpenter fans alike, the emote was later removed. Now, the devs have confirmed that it’s due to return with the original version of the song.

“We are updating the Caffeinated Emote to play the originally intended audio of Espresso in the upcoming v32.00 build,” they said in an X post. “It will automatically update in everyone’s locker if purchased, and will return to the Item Shop shortly after release.”

The v32.00 update is set to be the start of Chapter 2 Remix and the end of Chapter 5 Season 4, which drops on Saturday, November 2, 2024, according to the current Battle Pass timer.

This change will still apply to anyone who bought the previous version of the Caffeinated emote with the remix of Espresso. Luckily, Epic also confirmed that if you prefer the old one and want to get a refund, you can do so with little hassle.

“Anyone who purchased Caffeinated prior to this adjustment will be able to return it without spending a ticket if they prefer,” they continued.

Although you’ll have to wait until the next Fortnite update for the emote to return, those who were initially put off buying the emote will be relieved to hear that it’s come back in its intended form.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix update is also set to bring plenty of new, and old, content to the game, from refreshed versions of popular skins to fan-favorite map locations.

