Fortnite players fed up with new “TikTokified” icon emotes flooding the game

Fortnite players are unhappy with some of the recent emotes added to the game, slamming them as “low effort” and “TikTokified.”

It’s not Fortnite without an ever-expanding roster of collaborations every season. The game has come a long way in terms of content and cosmetics, so much so that many popular celebrities now have their emotes in the game in addition to their skins.

That said, despite the game constantly receiving new additions, it’s clear that not all of them are being received well by the community.

Players have gathered in a Reddit thread to slam some of the recent Icon Series emotes introduced to the game, many of which use a sped-up version of its original song.

They explained that while they love the music in the new No Tears, The Shimmy Wiggle, and Heel Click Breakdown emotes, they noticed that the animations have been “poor quality” lately.

“Now we just get emotes that look like an aunt after a few glasses of wine,” they added. Seeing this, other players quickly jumped into the discussion, many agreeing with this take.

“I hate the new emotes because they’re ‘TikTokified.’ Please, for the love of God, STOP SPEEDING UP SONGS,” replied one user.

Another user wrote, “Yep, almost all new emotes are icons, and they are mostly just s***ty TikTok dances. Emotes are not creative anymore.”

According to another user, the emotes have been “awful for ages.” “They’re almost always TikTok dances and, for some reason, TikTokers think that slight movement in the hands and stepping side to side is a dance,” they added.

“Yeah almost all of the TikTok song emotes f****ing suck. The songs are bad and the emotes are even worse,” one chimed in.

Regarding this, one user theorized the reason why there’s been a surge in these kinds of emotes is likely because they’d be more compatible with LEGO Fortnite. “The less movement, the less work required,” they explained.

Overall, some players hope that more original or non-icon dance emotes will come in the future.