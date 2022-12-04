Fortnite’s new Shockwave Hammer has players excited to smash things in Chapter 4

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

The Shockwave Hammer is one of many new arrivals in Fortnite Chapter 4 and players are already smashing their way into the highlight reels.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is looming and it hasn’t taken long for fans to find their new favorite addition in the next era of the game. While a new map, a perk system, and a fresh Battle Pass help to make things feel more exciting, a new item is another way to help shake things up.

The Shockwave Hammer is everything that its name suggests it should be. Whether using it to propel yourself across the map or to send an enemy flying off into the distance, this spunky melee tool has quickly won over the fan base thanks to its flashy playmaking ability.

Fortnite fans are head-over-heels for new Shockwave Hammer in Chapter 4

Many posts are showing off just how much versatility is contained in the Shockwave Hammer.

In one impressive clip, a player gets bopped out of a fight thanks to an enemy wielding one of these hammers, only to equip their own broomstick and soar right back into the mix.

Another Fortnite player claimed it’s their new favorite item after catapulting themselves across the map to catch up to a team that had tried to get away from them.

It took a few shots to clean up the second enemy, but the Hammer allowed them to catch the squad completely by surprise, so it didn’t matter much in the end.

These are just a few of the posts that showcase player love the new and flashy weapon. While the verdict is still out on Fortnite Chapter 4, it’s clear that Epic Games has a big win on its hands when it comes to making the game exciting with the Shockwave Hammer.