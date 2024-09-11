Fortnite’s new Black Panther Claws are simply useless in the current meta

Despite Shuri’s Black Panther Claws making you feel like the hero herself, the majority of Fortnite players have agreed that this mythic just doesn’t work in the current meta.

This Battle Royale’s 31.10 update added the Shuri Black Panther Claws as a new weapon, joining other Marvel-themed mythics such as Captain America’s Shield and War Machine’s Arsenal.

Now that players have had a week to see how Shuri’s Claws work in the Fortnite‘s meta, most fans agree that choosing to wield this weapon ends with inevitable death.

This sentiment was shared in a meme on the Fortnite subreddit, which caused a discussion about how useless the claws are despite players feeling cool while using them.

The main reason behind this mythic being fun to use but bad in the long run has to do with it being a melee weapon.

With the Sovereign Shotgun added this season as a superb weapon choice alongside other close and medium-ranged guns, trying to slash enemies with the claws doesn’t work when they can gun you down with a few shots.

Shotguns are deadly up close, and if you happen to come into contact with an enemy using one, you’ll most likely lose the fight. “[I]t’s just not a great time to add a new melee weapon,” one reply admitted.

Another reason why it being a melee weapon hinders it is because of the popular War Machine Hover Jets. This is a crucial item to get to win in the endgame, and if you don’t have one, you’ll surely be beaten by untouchable players zooming around in the sky.

You won’t be able to catch up or reach an enemy flying away if you’re relying on Shuri’s Claws, making them good early in the game but pointless afterward.

“They are nice inside close quarters straight after dropping into a hot-zone. After that, pretty useless,” a comment explained.

Despite the latest update introducing an impractical weapon, the Ultra Doom mythic has been shaking up matches. Even so, players are finding it way too hard to get.

